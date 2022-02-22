In February we commemorate Black History Month, including the contributions of Afro-Latinos in the fabric of our country.

Afro-Latinidad refers to a collective identity of Latinos who have full or partial African descent. According to the University of New Mexico's Latin American and Iberian Institute, there are several culturally distinct practices and characteristics to Afro-Latinidad with a rich background.

To help you celebrate Black History Month, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that feature history, conversations with experts and Afro-Latinos that will broaden your view of the world.

Exactly Amara

Reality star, singer, model and entrepreneur Amara La Negra is opening up the Pandora's box on everything from dating to plastic surgery in this bilingual podcast. The Dominican soon-to-be mother of two is adding her Spanglish flare to each episode as she tackles hard conversations and gets real about things that hit straight to the heart.

Embrace Her Legacy Podcast

Calling all fabulous millennial women of color! Host Maria Melendez is the leader of this personal development podcast focused on helping women grow through their inner power and find the tools they need to become the best version of themselves. Through episodes in English, you'll explore interviews, conversations and reflections that will help you level up.

Break the Cycle

Darleny Suriel isn't just hosting a podcast, she's your companion through this "journey full of healing and growth." Every episode is dedicated to young people of color who are looking to break generational, environmental and personal cycles in their lives. Each episode in English features testimonies, interviews with peers and insight into creating a bright future for generations to come.

Majestad Prieta

Get all the answers to your questions on Afro-Latinidad and the connection with Black American History, this is the podcast to go to. This Spanglish podcast focuses on Blackness in America, the Caribbean and the larger diaspora. The episodes are filled with insightful information, history, conversations and personal stories that showcase Afro-Latinidad at its finest.

Black History Year