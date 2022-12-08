8 Affordable Makeup Gift Sets That Are Sure to Impress
Shopping for a friend, mami or tía on a budget? Here are our picks that feel luxe without going over $50.
Glossy Pout
At $7, this lip gloss set is our most wallet-friendly pick, and the three universally flattering shades will be a hit year-round.
NYX, Butter Gloss Trio, $7, nyxcosmetics.com
Falsies Staples
Fake lash lovers and novices alike will love this vegan, wispy set that comes with a full-sized bottle of adhesive.
Sephora Collection, Flirty Flash Eyelash & Glue Set, $12, sephora.com
High Shine
These creamy and blendable metallic eyeshadow sticks are perfect for a holiday makeup look or to provide a touch of glow for day-to-day looks.
e.l.f., Blinding Lights No Budge Shadow Holiday Set, $20, target.com
Mascara Must-Haves
Gift them this set of Target's most popular, cult-favorite mascaras and they'll be stocked up for the whole year.
Target, Must-Have Lashes Mascara Gift Set, $20, target.com
Effortless Glam
This set of five makeup staples are perfect for minimalist makeup lovers or fans of tried and true brand Clinique.
Clinique, Must-Have Makeup, $24.50, clinique.com
Perfect Palette
Create everyday natural eye looks or full-on glam with these nine luxe shades from a Latina-owned brand.
Shades by Shan, The Revival 33 Eyeshadow Palette, $36, sbscosmetics.com
Clean Reset
Helping someone get started with a clean beauty routine?
Look no further than this kit that includes almost everything they need for a full face, minus the foundation and concealer.
Sephora Favorites, Sparkly Clean Makeup Set, $42, sephora.com
Brush Essentials
If they already have all the products and palettes they need, consider gifting a new set of professional quality brushes to help them maximize their makeup potential.
Morphe Cosmetics, Morphe X Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set, $48, ulta.com