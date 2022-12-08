8 Affordable Makeup Gift Sets That Are Sure to Impress

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 08, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Shopping for a friend, mami or tía on a budget? Here are our picks that feel luxe without going over $50.

1 de 8

Glossy Pout

Credit: Courtesy of NYX

At $7, this lip gloss set is our most wallet-friendly pick, and the three universally flattering shades will be a hit year-round.

NYX, Butter Gloss Trio, $7, nyxcosmetics.com

2 de 8

Falsies Staples

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Fake lash lovers and novices alike will love this vegan, wispy set that comes with a full-sized bottle of adhesive.

Sephora Collection, Flirty Flash Eyelash & Glue Set, $12, sephora.com

3 de 8

High Shine

Credit: Courtesy of Target

These creamy and blendable metallic eyeshadow sticks are perfect for a holiday makeup look or to provide a touch of glow for day-to-day looks.

e.l.f., Blinding Lights No Budge Shadow Holiday Set, $20, target.com

4 de 8

Mascara Must-Haves

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Gift them this set of Target's most popular, cult-favorite mascaras and they'll be stocked up for the whole year.

Target, Must-Have Lashes Mascara Gift Set, $20, target.com

5 de 8

Effortless Glam

Credit: Courtesy of Clinique

This set of five makeup staples are perfect for minimalist makeup lovers or fans of tried and true brand Clinique.

Clinique, ​​Must-Have Makeup, $24.50, clinique.com

6 de 8

Perfect Palette

Credit: Courtesy of Shades by Shan

Create everyday natural eye looks or full-on glam with these nine luxe shades from a Latina-owned brand.

Shades by Shan, The Revival 33 Eyeshadow Palette, $36, sbscosmetics.com

7 de 8

Clean Reset

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Helping someone get started with a clean beauty routine?

Look no further than this kit that includes almost everything they need for a full face, minus the foundation and concealer.

Sephora Favorites, Sparkly Clean Makeup Set, $42, sephora.com

8 de 8

Brush Essentials

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

If they already have all the products and palettes they need, consider gifting a new set of professional quality brushes to help them maximize their makeup potential.

Morphe Cosmetics, Morphe X Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set, $48, ulta.com

