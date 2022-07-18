This #MondayMotivation we're helping you navigate through tough times with three mantras that will keep you centered and trusting in the universe.

It may sound cliché, but the universe has your back. As we navigate out of a pandemic, through inflation and into a possible economic recession, your summer of fun may be looking more like a summer of worry.

However, focusing on the present and what you can do is often the best solution to life's ebbs and flows.

This #MondayMotivation we're bringing you three daily reminders to help you center yourself as tough times arise, connect you with the infinite compassion that surrounds you and remember that you are supported even when you feel like things are falling through the cracks.

Motivation Credit: Getty Images

"This Too Shall Pass"

Perhaps you've heard the famous line from King Solomon's folklore story about the magical ring that has powers and brings happiness to all—but it's a parable for a reason.

No matter what is happening in your life right now, it will pass and you are not condemned to any one moment in time.

Just as pleasant moments pass, difficult ones do as well. Remind yourself that whatever is going on in your life is temporary and this too shall pass.

Everyone is Facing Their Own Struggles

The world is filled with people in need of compassion and understanding. Try not to take others' actions seriously, and instead, look at them through a more compassionate lens.

Philo of Alexandria once said, "Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle." Be kind to yourself and others.

Kindness Credit: Getty Images

You Are Never Alone

Even when you feel like you have no one to turn to in your darkest moments, we're here to tell you that you are not alone.