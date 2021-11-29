Advent Calendars Perfect for Everyone on Your Christmas List
The countdown to Christmas is on! We've rounded up this season's best advent calendars that make great (and easy) gifts for your loved ones.
Sweet Temptation
Countdown to Christmas with a unique piece of chocolate each day. Godiva's calendar includes their classic, favorite pieces as well as seasonal ones like Dark Caramel Embrace, Milk Snowman, White Ganache Bliss and Dark Mint Medallion. Open up this yummy advent calendar and discover the magic inside. $39.95. Godiva.com
Furry Friends
Treat your furry friend with all natural, preservative-free treats that are made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients. 30+ chewy, crunchy, jumbo and training treats include wheat-free options too. Starting at $22. Sugarwish.com
Chic Nail Trends
Take your nail art game to the next level! This bundled set, with 24 unique items, is perfect for the nail maven who wants to mix and match their manicure with accent designs galore. $49.99. Ulta.com
The Story of Christmas
A wonderfully illustrated retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus, these 24 miniature full-color story books are meant to be opened one per day, from the first of December through Christmas Eve. $17.99. Walmart.com
Cheers!
Inside each box you'll find 12 carefully crafted glass tubes, each carrying a world-class pour of exquisite wine. The box holds four vibrant whites, two alluring rosés, and six opulent reds, all handpicked by Certified Sommeliers. $129.99. Getvinebox.com
Coffee Lovers
This holiday season, Nespresso is collaborating with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz to enchant coffee lovers with the launch of a brand-new Festive Collection, inspired by the forest. Enjoy a surprise a day with Vertuo capsules from December 1st to 23rd, and a gift on the 24th. $50. Nespresso.com
Paradise Nails
The original beauty advent calendar is back - this year housed in environmentally conscious packaging with a limited-edition piece of collectible artwork from UK-based illustrator + designer Ruby Taylor, and inspired by Ciate's hometown of London. The calendar highlights the brand's all naturally derived formula with 22 mini Plant Pots, 1 full size Plant Pot and a deluxe mini Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. $65. Us.CiateLondon.com
Luxury Skin Care
Count down to the holidays whilst discovering 25 skincare essentials with this ultimate beauty calendar. This luxurious gift set is the perfect seasonal surprise and adds some festivity to your daily skincare routine. $250. us.elemis.com
Must-have Beauty Products
Let the countdown begin with this limited-edition advent calendar, featuring 12 must-have beauty products to glam up your holiday season! With everything from buttery soft makeup and metallic gold brushes to innovative brush care and chic storage, this gorgeous, gift-ready calendar is perfect for you or any beauty lover on your list! $100. Sigmabeauty.com
Holiday Staple
A holiday staple, this Classic Advent Calendar holds iconic verbena and almond shower essentials like Almond Shower Oil, award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, and a bundle of their best-selling hand creams including classic shea butter. $79. Loccitane.com