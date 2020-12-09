Countdown to Christmas: The Best Advent Calendars of 2020

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're into makeup, tea, or coffee, one of the most satisfying things you can set out in December is an Advent calendar. They're exciting, of course, but they also act as a focal point for the entire month. In 2020, Advent calendars have really upped their game, so take a look at some of the best ones up for grabs.

1. Pukka Christmas Calendar

Image zoom Credit: Cortesía

Celebrate the countdown to Christmas with Pukka's tea calendar. Inspired by nature, this one is perfect for people who like to cozy up with a warming cup of herbal bliss. With 24 different organic herbal teas to try each day throughout December, everyone is sure to find their new favorite blend.

Buy It! Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calednar, $18.09, Amazon

2. L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

Image zoom Credit: L'OCCITANE

Award-winning French illustrator Édith Carron brings Provence to life in this set from L'Occitane. The calendar includes 24 mini versions of the brand's most popular items, like Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil, and Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.

Buy It! Signature Advent Calendar, $74, L'Occitane

3. 12 Days of Pour Over Coffee Calendar

Image zoom

From lavender and cardamom lattes to coconut and classic creamers, these Vietnamese pour over coffees are a delicious way to count down to the holidays. Treat yourself (or a loved one) to this set of coffees and creamers, all wrapped up in a beautiful box that you'll want to use all-year round.

Buy It! 12 Days of Pour Over Set, $69, Copper Cow Coffee

4. Kiehl's Skincare Advent Calendar

Image zoom Credit: Kiehl's

Featuring one-of-a-kind designs by renowned artist Maite Franchi, this collection includes some of the brand's most beloved products, like Creme de Corps body lotion, Ultra Facial Cleanser, and lip balm.

Buy It! Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar, $98, Kiehl's

5. Wild Wishes Advent Calendar

Image zoom Credit: Sephora

Each day, unwrap a different Sephora Collection item to get you excited for the holiday season. This calendar features 15 full-size and nine mini editions of the brand's beauty and skincare items.

Buy It! Wild Wishes Advent Calendar, $45, Sephora

6. Deck the Howls With Jerky Advent Calendar for Dogs

Image zoom Credit: PetSmart

This Merry & Bright calendar includes 25 days of treats for the furry friends in your life. Your dog has been good all year, so give them an Advent calendar of their very own!

Buy It! Merry & Bright Holiday Deck the Howls With Jerky Calendar, $19.99, PetSmart

7. MAC Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar

Image zoom Credit: MAC

This limited-edition gift set from MAC, wrapped up in a keepsake case, includes 12 mini and full-size surprises to unwrap all month.