The multi-hyphenate Latina will be taking up hosting duties for Peacock's newest show, Love For The Ages, and dishes everything she's learned from it.

Love is a verb. It takes time and effort on behalf of both parties to ensure that a relationship honors and validates everyone that is involved. Oftentimes, as relationships progress, roadblocks occur.

From differences in opinion to folks simply growing apart, a lot can affect and influence a relationship and a marriage—all things covered in Peacock's latest show Love For The Ages hosted by Adrienne Bailon.

The show, which premieres on December 15 on Peacock, poses the grand old question of whether the grass is greener on the other side. Audiences will be able to see three couples tackle this question as they are separated and begin residing with younger singles who will either help them reaffirm their love for their S.O. or show them it's time to call it quits.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Bailon discusses what are some of the major love lessons she learned after hosting the show and reveals what some of her guilty pleasures are.

The premise of Love For The Ages is a bit wild. What was the primary element that drew you to this project? Was there a psychological factor that pulled you in?

Absolutely. I think it's exactly what you just said. You said it's "wild." And I think a lot of us love to tune into things that are just absolutely insane—keep us on the edge of our seat. And that's exactly what this show is.

I'm a huge fan of experimental relationship shows. I literally binge-watch them with my husband. And this really hit home for me because I am in a relationship where [I] and my husband have a huge age gap of 12, almost 13 years. And so I thought it would be so interesting just to see if these couples could handle the temptation.

Would they be willing to risk everything that they've had for all of these years? Is there truth to age differences being good or bad, especially, I think, in a lot of cases with women being called cougars and like, how does that work? So I was just completely intrigued by all the different ways that this show could end up panning out.

And I have to be honest, it was way better than I could have ever imagined, way more interesting and just really authentic and real. And I think you can relate to so many of the stories in different ways. Even if you're not in the same position, a lot of their stories are so relatable that you're like, "Oh my gosh, I get this a lot." From a psychological level, it is definitely intriguing and wildly interesting.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood Adrienne Bailon-Houghton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood | Credit: Getty Images / Paul Archuleta

The show does a great job of including different ages, accents and skin tones. As a Latina and as a woman, why do you feel it's so important to showcase the beautiful variety of people on shows that are geared toward finding love?

I think this is super important because, as we know, especially for the Latinx community, we don't look one way—so we need representation of all different shades of colors, looks, backgrounds. I think more than anything, even not just seeing one cultura, but seeing different culturas, I think that's super important.

And so it was awesome to see that really reflected, especially on a show like this, where I love that there wasn't one way to be attractive. There wasn't one way to be beautiful. And that all of them represented that beautifully.

So you're chica that loves love. What's something that you learned about love after filming Love For The Ages that you didn't know about yourself previously?

Oh, my gosh, honestly so much. Because I think I initially went and I was like, "I would never sign up for a show like this." And then as we went along, I actually saw and understood why some of the women there would sign their husbands out for something like this. I think that was the biggest thing.

Official poster for Peacock's new show "Love For The Ages" Official poster for Peacock's new show "Love For The Ages" | Credit: Peacock / NBC / Tplus

A lot of even my girlfriends that I shared the premise of [show with,] they're like, "all the guys are going to end up wanting to be with the young girls—duh." And you got to watch to find out how shocking it is. I think a lot of us have preconceived notions of what men want. And there was a lot that I learned from watching this. I think a lot of people just think men are one way. And obviously, if you give them the opportunity they're going to take.

It gets really, really interesting as the show goes on. And I think that women are actually going to sit back and be really, really shocked by how the show pans out. So I cannot wait for everybody to tune in on December 15th. [...] I'm actually doing like a little watch party for my familia and getting everybody together because I think we are going to be on the floor in shock, in laughter. There are funny moments. There are shocking moments. And I just can't wait for everybody to tune in—get the popcorn.

What do you hope audiences will learn about themselves as it pertains to love after the show?

I think one of the biggest lessons is going to be one: be careful of what you wish for. And two: I think people are actually going to learn to appreciate what they have. And one of the big questions is, you know, is the grass greener on the other side or is it greener where you water it?

And I think in this show, it could go either way. You may have come in and go, "oh, my God, it's definitely greener on the other side." And you're going to watch the show and be like, "hmm." Or you're going to come in and be like, "it's definitely greener where you are." And then watch the show and be like, "I get it. I could see it being greener on the other side."

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton at award show. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton at award show. | Credit: Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

So I think that there's so many learnable moments in this, and I can't wait to see everybody's perspective. Even in my own family I know we're going to be arguing [while] watching the show because people just have different perspectives on how they see things. You could be watching the exact same thing and have different ideas on it. So, I can't wait.

This show's surely going to become a guilty pleasure for many people. From shows to food, what's your guilty pleasure?

Oh, my gosh. I have so many guilty pleasures. Yesterday I was like, you know, it's the holidays—I'm just eating it all. Oh, my gosh. I ate so much [on December 6].

[Looks at mom off-camera] What did I eat yesterday, Mom? Yesterday I had apple-cinnamon oatmeal. I had eggs. I had bacon. I had toast. I had a bowl of Cheerios. I got to work and I ate SUNCHIPS. [...]