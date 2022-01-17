Adrienne Bailon Channels Her Inner Emily in Paris While Out on a Lavish Date With Husband
Despite the division over the popular Netflix show Emily in Paris, there is one thing that cannot be disputed: the fashion.
The show, led by Lily Collins (daughter of iconic singer Phil Collins), is set in Paris, France, and showcases the latest and greatest in high-end fashion trends—inspiring many to dress up just a little more when they head out into the world.
After having binge-watched the hit show, actress, singer and Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon, decided to walk a mile in Emily's haute couture shoes and dress up on her latest brunch date with her husband American Christian music singer-songwriter Israel Houghton.
In a picture shared to her Stories section on Instagram, Bailon states, "[A]fter binge watching Emily in Paris I decided to pretend I was her today... but in Los Angelos. lol."
In her pictures, The Real co-host can be seen wearing a black-and-white ensemble complete with a French beret, oversized white shirt, black vest, thigh-high socks and boots.
She was also using make-up from the Lancôme x Emily in Paris collection—which added a touch that was très chic.
So, where was the singer and actress dining at? None other than The Belvedere at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.
While her hubby could be seen enjoying a hearty eggs Benedict dish, Bailon munched away on a super flaky pistachio croissant.