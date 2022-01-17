The actress and singer is dressed to the nines in her latest post on social media.

Adrienne Bailon Channels Her Inner Emily in Paris While Out on a Lavish Date With Husband

Despite the division over the popular Netflix show Emily in Paris, there is one thing that cannot be disputed: the fashion.

The show, led by Lily Collins (daughter of iconic singer Phil Collins), is set in Paris, France, and showcases the latest and greatest in high-end fashion trends—inspiring many to dress up just a little more when they head out into the world.

After having binge-watched the hit show, actress, singer and Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon, decided to walk a mile in Emily's haute couture shoes and dress up on her latest brunch date with her husband American Christian music singer-songwriter Israel Houghton.

In a picture shared to her Stories section on Instagram, Bailon states, "[A]fter binge watching Emily in Paris I decided to pretend I was her today... but in Los Angelos. lol."

In her pictures, The Real co-host can be seen wearing a black-and-white ensemble complete with a French beret, oversized white shirt, black vest, thigh-high socks and boots.

She was also using make-up from the Lancôme x Emily in Paris collection—which added a touch that was très chic.

Adrienne Bailon Credit: Instagram / Adrienne Bailon

So, where was the singer and actress dining at? None other than The Belvedere at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.