Oftentimes, how we look heavily influences how we feel about ourselves. From our hair to our skin to our teeth, our looks matter.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, host and producer Adrienne Bailon got real and shared a dental trauma experience she had and how it had affected her. She discusses how it was important for her to work with a cosmetic dentist who could help her feel her most confident in the months leading up to the birth of her bundle of joy Ever James with her husband Israel Houghton.

That's where entrepreneur, fellow Chica Boss, and cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman comes in. Bailon notes that a smile can be life-changing and Dr. Veytsman agrees.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Dr. Veytsman shares why Bailon's decision to share her story can help others heal and the advice she'd give other women about pursuing a career in business ownership.

Appearance is something that is very personal to people—with teeth being one of the first things many see. Why do you feel that maintaining one's dental health can be life-changing?

The smile is very much linked to confidence and how people feel about themselves! It is a common insecurity and normally has so much emotion attached to it. People can spend their whole life with this insecurity and have it negatively impact their self-esteem. This prevents them from taking next steps in life—for instance not being comfortable making career moves and meeting new people. Eliminating this insecurity can be very freeing because now they have the confidence to pursue things without fear of judgment and will [have] a whole new level of confidence. I see it all the time! This can really change lives.

Adrienne Bailon recently shared a story about dental trauma that she experienced. Why do you believe her sharing her experience can help others on their journeys to healing?

There can be a lot of shame and fear around dental work and trauma. People can be afraid to take action—there is often a fear of the unknown, especially with the dentist. Seeing Adrienne go through the process of healing her trauma gives people hope and shows them what's possible. I personally believe in the power of transformation— a new life and smile are really a decision away once we clear out fear. Reframing and making a decision to restore what's been lost due [to] trauma often will make room for something new, better, and [in] the case of smiles, brighter.

You own the New York City-based Cosmetic Dental Studios. What aspects of your work have contributed to you feeling fulfilled?

Yes, my practices are based [in] NYC and LA. The most fulfilling part of my work is being part of my patients' journeys. It's such a privilege they choose me to be part of such an important transformation for them. And of course, I love the creative artistry of it all—we do full smile designs for every makeover and it's a process of making sure there is harmony and balance with the entire face. I'm very visual and an artist at heart. Seeing faces illuminated and people turning into the best version of themselves is very satisfying. All of these things keep me motivated.

As an entrepreneur, what advice would you give other women about pursuing business ownership?