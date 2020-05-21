Adrienne Bailon Answers Questions About Her Marriage in Fun Couples Quiz

On her YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, television host Adrienne Bailon and her husband, Israel Houghton, gave viewers a closer look at their marriage by doing a couples quiz similar to the ones that have lately been sweeping social media. The pair, who have been married since 2016, shared things like who said "I love you" first and who spends the most money.

"I know we’re mad late on this," Adrienne wrote on Instagram. "But, better late than never! Right?!" In the video, she and her husband easily decided that she takes longest to get ready in the morning, while he's grumpiest when he wakes up. They also laughed aloud when deciding that Israel is both the most high maintenance and the one most likely to cry at a sad commercial.

Adrienne recently celebrated her husband's birthday with Mexican food — his favorite — and a mariachi band, which his loved ones enjoyed from their cars while practicing social distancing.

On her YouTube channel, the former Cheetah Girl has shared everything from beauty and fashion tips to fitness ideas. She recently gave a tour of the couple's new home in California, which she has named Chateau Houghton.