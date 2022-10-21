In her latest single "Claramente," the singer-songwriter explores the road to recovery after experiencing the ending of a relationship.

Emotions are powerful and one of the most universal experiences humans deal with every day. Where there is great joy there can be great sadness, where there is love there can be heartbreak.

But as with all things in life, time passes and things fade away—making room for more beautiful things to grow and flourish.

With her latest song "Claramente," Dominican-born singer-songwriter ADRI wants to remind people that despite the dark days that may follow the ending of a relationship, brighter days will come.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the 20-year-old artist and performer discusses why she felt highlighting the growth and healing that comes after a breakup was needed and how she hopes to honor her heritage moving forward.

"Claramente" is a ballad that talks about one of the most universal emotions: heartbreak. What was it that inspired you to pen this song? Why did you feel that this lyrical story needed to be shared?

I feel that when you come out of a relationship, your emotions are all over the place, and it takes time to heal. This song is to encourage people to see the good side in the ending of a relationship.

Take it as a time to find yourself, find who you are, heal everything that happened, and take care of yourself—fall in love with yourself. I got inspired by something that happened to a friend, and I wrote this song because I wanted to give this message to the world.

The video for the song carries an incredible amount of symbolism—starting off with a dark, unadorned room and ending with one that is bright, whimsical and full of life. Why was it important for you to share a visual story that depicts the road to recovery after heartbreak?

When I spoke to Antonio Roma, the music video director, we wanted to show how a broken heart heals. This is where the symbolism comes in showing the healing in different elements.

You can see this in many parts of the video, for example with the broken coffee mug you see as the flower grows. The same with the cracked walls being healed by more flowers appearing [throughout] the video.

This is also represented [in] the image where I start packing all of his belongings in a box, I'm basically leaving everything that happened behind.

Dominican singer ADRI Credit: Julian Franco / Warner Music Latina

Music has the power to move us in ways we can never fully grasp or understand. What do you hope fans will take away from "Claramente?"

I want my fans to feel identified with the song, to find comfort—sort of a refuge with the song.

Pursuing a career in entertainment takes a lot out of musicians as it sometimes sees them constantly traveling and performing. How do you prioritize your mental health? What do you do to help keep grounded?

I think mental health is one of the most important things [and] the most important way I keep myself grounded is being close to my family.

[Also] being true to myself, to who I am, what I believe and like to do. I take time for myself, self-care, working out, little things that make it so much better.

Dominican singer ADRI Credit: Dima Osko / Warner Music Latina

You are Dominican and orgullosa. How do you hope to continue representing your vibrant culture and country throughout your career?

This is a great question because even though I travel constantly I always have [the] Dominican Republic in my heart and try to stay connected. I have even started to think of how I can incorporate my culture and traditions into my music.

Recently I began experimenting with a pop/bachata to see how it would come out. I really hope someday I can represent my country with a song that all Dominican[s] can identify with.

What is the best advice you've received that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

"Stay true to yourself no matter what." This advice has helped me so so much in my personal and professional life.

If you had the chance, what is something you'd tell an older version of yourself about the choices and paths they've led and followed?