Colombian singer Adriana Lucía has spoken out about the death threats she and her children have received after she publicly supported the national strike in her country. The singer and former MasterChef Celebrity contestant was one of the main forces behind the concert “Un Canto Por Colombia,” celebrated December 8 in Bogotá. The live show —also known as #ConciertoDelParo because it supported the national strike in Colombia and showed discontent with the government of Iván Duque — also included stars like folklore queen Totó La Momposina and the band Bomba Stereo.

Image zoom

Lucía turned to social media to expose the intimidating messages she received after taking a political stand. “Hopefully in @FiscaliaCol they can find the people who hide behind a laptop to send these kinds of threats. They want to shut us up no matter what it takes,” she wrote on Twitter, asking Colombian authorities to investigate. Adriana has since received support on social media from fans and colleagues like singer Santiago Cruz and Goyo from Colombian band ChocQuibTown.

Fearing for her own safety and her family’s, Adriana shared a series of offensive and menacing direct messages she received. “Hope you die perra malparida,” one message said. “You are going to die, you are already on the list,” read another missive.

Image zoom

The eyes of the world remain on Colombia as the tense political crisis continues. Colombian stars Maluma, J Balvin, Juanes and Karol G have also spoken out. “When the people unite, it’s inevitable that the governments must listen. I’m with you in my heart and soul. YOU ARE GREAT, COLOMBIA!” Karol wrote on Twitter. “Violence is not the answer,” Maluma said in an Instagram video. “Let’s act from the bottom of our hearts, with lots of peace, harmony, positivism.”