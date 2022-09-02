We asked Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Sussan Nwogwugwu, what symptoms women should look out for when it comes to ADHD.

ADHD in Women: the 411 on Why it Goes Undiagnosed

As women, we understand that we have to be our own best advocates when it comes to our health. Anything from pre and postpartum care to mental health, it's important for us to be in tune with our bodies because at the end of the day, who knows our bodies better than we do?

ADHD is a diagnosis that has been in our everyday vernacular for some time now, with many loosely using the term as a joke. But how exactly do you know if you have it? Or worse—find out that you may have been misdiagnosed because the typical ADHD symptoms presented as something entirely different.

In order to get to the bottom of this perplexing conundrum, People Chica struck up a conversation with Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Sussan Nwogwugwu, to ask her some pressing questions about the topic.

Nwogwugwu is part of Done, a telehealth service that seeks to "provide awareness and education for people to learn more about ADHD" with the goal of offering "actionable ways to receive timely and convenient treatment."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Nwogwugwu explains why ADHD has a greater chance of going undiagnosed in women and what symptoms to look out for.

Sussan Nwogwugwu Credit: Sussan Nwogwugwu / Done

One hears stories of women who have lived long lives having been misdiagnosed with any number of health concerns. Why do you feel that ADHD is so wildly undiagnosed/misdiagnosed in women?

Several factors are associated with the missed diagnosis and misdiagnosis of ADHD in women. According to Quinn & Madhoo (2014, A Review of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Women and Girls: Uncovering This Hidden Diagnosis.), they include society's gender roles expectations, comorbidities, stereotypes, bias and hormonal fluctuations.

The gender roles expectations for women includes being able to manage self, family, and home, which are often undermined by ADHD but women try to meet them due to society's expectations. This masks the presentation of the symptoms.

Other conditions such [as] anxiety may have overlapping symptoms that complicates the diagnosis. The condition is also often expected in men and boys, which leads to stereotypes and bias that compromise diagnosis. Lastly, hormonal fluctuations may influence their moods and accurate diagnosis.

How common is ADHD among women?

Although ADHD is more prevalent in males, including children and adults, it significantly affects females. According to the NIH (2022), about 4.4% of all U.S. adults have [a] current ADHD diagnosis as of 2011 survey reports.

The prevalence was 5.4% among males and 3.2% among women. White non-Hispanic women were most affected than any other race or ethnicity [at] 5.4% (NIH, 2022).

The trend among younger females is similar to that of the adult group. CDC (2022) reports that at least 13% of males were affected against 6% of females aged between 3 to 17 years.

Woman rock climbing Credit: Allan Mas

What are some symptoms that women should look for when it comes to a misdiagnosis of ADHD?

Two key indicators or signs can be used to identify ADHD misdiagnosis in women. First, Young, et al. (2020, Females with ADHD: An expert consensus statement taking a lifespan approach providing guidance for the identification and treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in girls and women) observe[s] that women require higher thresholds of environmental exposure to express the condition, which make women with ADHD to be older than women. Therefore, older age with [the] presence of the ADHD symptoms may suggest a misdiagnosis.

Secondly, females with ADHD often require higher genetic thresholds to express the condition (Young, et al., 2020). This means that females with ADHD is common in families [with] more ADHD cases, with siblings of these females exhibiting greater symptoms than siblings of males diagnosed with ADHD (Young, et al., 2020). As such, [a] family history with greater and more severe ADHD symptoms may suggest a misdiagnosis.

If you present with symptoms of ADHD, how should you approach your primary care physician about it?

Missed diagnosis and misdiagnosis of ADHD are equitable to medical errors. Patients play a role in preventing medical errors, which include being watchful and adherent to their medication, understanding the prescription, and being active in the care process (Rodziewicz et al., 2022).

Therefore, when a woman realizes or suspects an ADHD missed diagnosis or misdiagnosis, she should present her worries directly to the primary care physician, including her current medication, adherence, and other factors that make her suspect she has ADHD and not the other conditions.

Smiling mature doctor talking to woman in hospital Credit: Getty Images / Morsa Images

You sometimes hear that there are some medical diagnoses that can present the same characteristics as others (i.e. depression presenting at early onset dementia). Are there any other disorders that can present as ADHD?

According to the AAFP (2019), six psychiatric conditions may present in a similar manner with ADHD in adults. They include major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), substance use disorder, mild spectrum disorder, and personality disorders, especially borderline and antisocial personality disorders.

The overall key features that make these conditions similar to ADHD include poor concentration, poor memory, difficulties completing tasks, hyperactivity, mood swings, impulsiveness, interpersonal difficulties, inattentiveness, and talkativeness.

Does ADHD present differently in men and women? In what ways?

ADHD may present differently in men and women. According to Young, et al. (2020), females with ADHD often exhibit a modified set of symptoms, comorbidities, and behaviors in comparison with males. The most common feature is [the] exhibition of internalized symptoms, which in this case is inattentiveness.

As Young, et al. (2020) elaborates, while males often present with externalized symptoms such as hyperactivity and impulsiveness, females with ADHD present more with inattentiveness. In addition, ADHD symptoms are less severe in females than males and are more pervasive and impairing than transient and fluctuating (Young, et al., 2020).

Happy female friends with drinks walking in city Credit: Getty Images / Luis Alvarez

In addition to medication, what are some other tactics women can use to manage their ADHD successfully and safely?

Females require unique approaches to deal with ADHD in their lives, including pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. Any non-pharmacological treatment and management approach should consider their life stages, their respective needs, and [the] intensity of the ADHD symptoms.