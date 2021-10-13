"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," the British singer said on Instagram.

Adele Says Her New Album Was Her "Ride or Die" Throughout the Most Turbulent Period of Her Life

The world is anxiously awaiting the release of Adele's new album, "30."

After an extended hiatus since the release of her most recent CD, "25," the British singer returned last week with a teaser video of her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," dropping October 15.

Today, the singer broke her silence and shared the inspiration for her upcoming CD "30"—which includes "Easy on Me"— and wrote about her process on social media, explaining what she went through as she wrote the album.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have," she wrote. "And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil."

Adele writing Credit: Instagram/Adele

The singer went on to discuss the lessons she learned in the last few years.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," she added. "Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Then, she shared how her album became her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

Adele Credit: Adele/Instagram

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway dinner to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once'", she admited. "The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D....inadvertedly reminding me not only what month it is but that I should exercise some self-care!"

And now, as always, she also shared what's in her heart after facing a divorce, getting fit, finding love again and making new music.

"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it...Home is where the heart is x," she signed her post.