The British songstress got all glammed up with beauty guru Nikkie de Jager during a recent makeup session.

Adele Reveals That All She Needs is A Good "Brow And Nails" To Feel Unstoppable

Adele is a dream with or without makeup. In a recent interview and glam session with beauty guru Nikkie de Jager on her Nikkie Tutorials show, the "Hello" singer spilled the tea on what makes her feel complete before heading out into the world.

The "Easy on Me" singer shares, "I think that a brow and a nail, and you're good to go." She also commented on the importance of dying her brows—otherwise she feels she runs the risk of looking like Harry Potter's antagonist, Voldemort.

"They go so pale and blonde!" Adele affirmed. "I actually learned how to dye my own brows in the pandemic. I used to go every week because I really am fair. One day I did a load of research, watched a YouTube video [and] ordered all the products on Amazon. I do it once a week on my own now."

The on air interview on de Jager's YouTube channel features the British singer completely bare-faced as the makeup artist explains how she'll only be doing a full glam look on half of Adele's face.

"I've been dreaming about this day for years," de Jager said. "Today we're doing the Power of Makeup on you, which means that one side of your face is going to be completely bare and the other side is going to be full blown-out glam."

The "Rolling in the Deep" star laughed and responded, "You truly see the power of makeup when she does that with half my face for sure."

Adele Credit: NikkieTutorials/YouTube

As they began the singer dished on the simplicity of her usual routine, which includes moisturizer and bronzer. However, for her go-to glam look, she admits that she loves a sharp cat eye.

"I just like a good eyeliner, like a liquid cat eye. A good contoured eye," she said.

She does however, love her eyelids, which she gets from her nana.

"Also, without bragging, I do have such great eyes for makeup. I have my nana's eyes. I have a real socket going on. I got it from my nana," she remarked. "Every time I meet a makeup artist they really go to town on my eyelids."

The ladies had tons of fun as they discussed Adele's inspiration for her new album 30 while drinking wine.