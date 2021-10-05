It's Official, Adele is Back!

The singer-songwriter released the teaser of her new single "Easy on Me," coming October 15.

Several years since her last album, "25," the British singer is returning with an upcoming album rumored to be titled "30" after several billboards have appeared with the number all over the world.

On Monday, the artist's social media accounts switched to a blue backdrop alongside a website asking fans to subscribe for updates.

Today, the 33-year-old released a teaser video on social media for her upcoming song "Easy On Me," slated to release on October 15.

The black-and-white video resembles the theme from "Hello," with Adele glancing at the rearview mirror, popping a tape into a cassette player, and turning up the volume as she drives away on a deserted road while music sheets fly out of the car's trunk and she sticks her hand out.

Fans immediately flooded Twitter and Instagram with excited comments.

"Fall and a new @adele album. Name me a better pairing, I'll wait …. 🍂," tweeted Chris Conte from News Channel 5 in Boston.

The Grammy award winner recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of her album "21," which launched her into stardom with songs including "Someone Like You" and "Fever Pitch."

"Well, I never! Happy ten years old friend! It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago," she wrote on Instagram. "But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it."