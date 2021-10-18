The two-hour CBS special will feature new songs from her upcoming album and an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele Is Coming To Your Television For One Night Only

Adele has not only returned to music but is coming straight to your living room in November.

After the launch of her latest single, "Easy on Me," the British singer announced Adele One Night Only, a special CBS concert that will air on November 14th.

According to a network press release, the two-hour special will feature an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they will discuss the singer's new album, 30, as well as her divorce, subsequent weight loss and what it's like raising a son.

During the concert, the songstress will perform some of her greatest hits while giving fans a taste of her new music after six years. Last week, the 33-year-old Grammy winner shared an intimate post on her Instagram sharing intimate details on the development of her new album, calling it her "ride or die."

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have," she wrote. "And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil."

However, she also stated she has never felt more peaceful in her life than now.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," she added. "Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."