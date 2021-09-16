Adamari López celebrates her 50th birthday —and the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World— with this magical People en Español cover with her daughter Alaïa at the iconic amusement park in Orlando. The Puerto Rican actress and cohost of Hoy Día opens up about her new life as a single mom, her ex Toni Costa and her inspiring self-care journey.

Adamari López graces once again the cover of People en Español, this time with her daughter Alaïa. The cohost of Telemundo's morning show Hoy día and her 6-year-old princess posed for this exclusive photo shoot in Walt Disney World in Orlando to celebrate her 50th birthday and the amusement park's five decades of magic. "I just want to thank God for these 50 years and [pray] that he allows me to live many more filled with health and by my daughter's side," López says.

The new judge of Telemundo's reality show Así se baila has lost over 20 pounds since she joined WW in 2020 as an ambassador and began a disciplined exercise and nutrition plan. López says her goal is to lose 10 more pounds, but her transformation has been internal as well as physical. She experienced a rebirth, and found peace and balance after going to therapy with a psychologist. "I feel at peace with myself and with the decisions I've made," she says.

After announcing her breakup from Spanish dancer and choreographer Toni Costa in May, the Puerto Rican star opens up about how she is feeling emotionally. Although she admits in tears she still loves him, she reveals: "There were things that I couldn't allow, not just for me but because of my daughter. He and I know what happened. He knows the reason. I didn't take this decision lightly, it wasn't a tantrum, it wasn't on a whim, it wasn't a punishment."

Adamari Lopez y Alaia en Disney World Credit: Foto por Jesús Cordero; Peinado y maquillaje: Mariela Bagnato; Estilista: Reading Pantaleón; Asistente del estilista: Víctor Vidal

Without revealing the details behind their breakup, the actress adds: "We were going through a situation that had happened more than once and I wasn't going to allow it. After all the things I've lived, I can't allow it. What was happening wasn't right."

The star of telenovelas like Bajo las riendas del amor, Mujer de madera and Alma de hierro has faith that she will come out stronger from this challenging time in her personal life. "What's best is what will happen and we will pull through. Either way he will always be in our lives," she says about Costa. "He is her dad and he will always be there."

Toni Costa, 38, also opened up to the magazine about his ex fiancée, the woman who was his inseparable companion for 10 years: "I miss her, I love her, we have to win each other back. I miss our home. We have both invested a lot into that home and of course I miss it."

The Zumba instructor —who no longer lives with López and his daughter in the home they shared in Miami and is looking for a house to buy— adds: "I do want to come back. I would love to if that's what God has in store for us, to be together again, taking our relationship and our family to the next level."

The TV host doesn't rule out reconciling with her daughter's father. "I don't know what's going to happen. If this is something definite or not, I don't know yet," she admits. "Time will tell, but I do know that it was a good decision and that I needed that time [apart], that we needed that time to reevaluate and think more about what the right thing will be."

López is hopeful about the future and open to life's surprises. "He has to put in a lot [of effort] to see how he can win me back," she says about Costa. "I'm not closed off to that possibility."

