After denying cheating allegations made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 vocalist has this to say about the dalliance.

This is How Adam Levine "Crossed the Line" in Cheating Scandal With Wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine is getting a wake up call after allegations of cheating have surfaced against him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The Maroon 5 vocalist has denied cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, on September 19, however the singer did admit he "crossed a line" by talking to women outside of their marriage.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote in an Instagram story. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Adam and Behati Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Infidelity accusations against the singer surfaced after Stroh posted a series of viral TikTok videos claiming she had an affair with Levine, showing screenshots of their private conversations as proof of the dalliance that allegedly went on for a year.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he added.

Stroh added that after months without speaking to Levine he messaged her asking for permission to name his third unborn child after her.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he said. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

According to a source from PEOPLE, despite the musicians efforts to make matters better, Prinsloo continues to be quite upset with her husband.

"He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though," a Prinsloo source said, adding that the supermodel is still "100 percent committed to her family."

The source added that "Adam is very understanding about her feelings," and that "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."