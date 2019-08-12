The Stars of The Heart is Never Wrong Talk About Their Groundbreaking Roles as First Gay Protagonists in a Telenovela

Emilio Osorio and Joaquin Bondoni’s lives changed forever after they took on the popular roles of a young gay couple fans call ‘Aristemo,’ mixing the name of both characters. Aristóteles (played by Emilio Osorio) and Temo (played by Joaquín Bondoni) broke down barriers with their same-sex love story in the Mexican telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia. Their on-screen chemistry was so popular among viewers that the actors are now the protagonists of a Mi Marido spinoff series filmed in Mexico titled El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca [The Heart is Never Wrong], premiering on Univision on August 13. The actors talked to People CHICA about their groundbreaking roles.

Image zoom Instagram Mi marido tiene más familia

“I’m so proud,” Osorio, 16, says. “We are so grateful and so excited,” Bondoni, also 16, adds. “The goal of this project is that its message spreads and touches people’s hearts.” Osorio says their mission is to break down stereotypes about gay couples and let viewers see that “love is love”. “Our mission and movement is equality and inclusion,” Osorio emphasizes.

Image zoom Mezcalent

Both actors assure they had no doubts in accepting these roles, even though they knew they could be subject to backlash from the more traditional, machista and conservative groups within the vast Mexican audience. “There is no good or bad criticism, there is constructive criticism and negative criticism, but you can always grow from it as an actor and as a person,” Osorio reflects.

Osorio —who is the son of Cuban actress Niurka Marcos and Mexican TV producer Juan Osorio— is shining bright with his first leading role and making his famous parents proud. “They remind me to keep my feet on the ground, to stay humble and never lose my values,” he says.

They are positively impacting many lives with this series. Members of the Latinx LGBT community have expressed how seeing this love story airing on primetime television has made them feel proud and more accepted. However, their growing fame is not changing their essence. “Fame is all on the outside, your house, your family and true friends all remain the same,” Bondoni concludes.