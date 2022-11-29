Surprise the Accessory Diva in Your Life with Gems From These 7 Brands
Little wrapped boxes always make for the best holiday surprises. From bracelets to earrings, accessories are always a crowd favorite. We've curated a list of brands that want the accessory diva in your life to shine bright like a diamond.
Oradina
If you're looking for modern perfection that brings freshness and dainty decadence, then Oradina has the right pieces for you.
With decades of experience making fine gold jewelry, Oradina has made fine jewelry more accessible and affordable than ever without sacrificing quality.
Oradina, Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $195, oradina.com
Admiral Row
Surprise your mami this holiday season with a beautiful necklace from Admiral Row.
This Black-owned, Atlanta-based business features beautiful pieces with personal touches from pendants, huggies, hoops and even stylish men's goods.
Admiral Row, Mama Necklace, $42, admiralrow.com
Cloud Haven
If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with Cloud Haven.
Using the highest quality beads, freshwater pearls and natural gemstones, their pieces are as timeless as they are unique.
Cloud Haven, Holiday Collection, items starting at $85, thecloudhaven.com
Angara
Give your jewelry box an update with Angara's classic and vintage pieces.
Create your own design or choose from their gorgeous collections for special touches that will make any outfit pop.
Angara, Constellations Collection, items starting at $339, angara.com
Nixon Watches
Keep time glamorously with Nixon watches this season.
Their solar-powered watches go from casual to luxury styles at unbeatable prices.
Nixon, Women's Watches, items starting at $100, nixon.com
Chelsea Charles Jewlery
Functionality and beauty meet with Chelsea Charles' "Count Me Healthy" bracelets.
Designed to serve as a wellness tracker, these designs are both charming and great for your health.
Chelsea Charles, Count Me Healthy Bracelets, items starting at $68, chelseacharles.com
Azcona
Dominican founders and sisters, Yohayra and Yoherry Azcona, are celebrating representation through their luxurious and affordable accessories.
Azcona features unique designs that will have you feeling like a tropical goddess.
Azcona, Diverse Pieces, items starting at $40, azconallc.com