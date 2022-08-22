This #MondayMotivation we're bringing you three ways to attract more abundance into your life.

Attract Higher Levels of Abundance and Wealth Into Your Life with these 3 Tips

Let's face it, we could always use more abundance and wealth in our lives.

If you're looking to increase your balance on anything from dinero to mucho mucho amor, then honing practices that balance your energy can aid you in attracting prosperity from every angle.

This #MondayMotivation we are bringing you three key tips to start attracting abundance and wealth into your life.

Money Credit: Getty Images

Practice Mindfulness

Focusing on the present moment through the practice of mindfulness and meditation will not only help you clear your mind, but it will also help you attract abundance.

Try meditating in the morning or at night before bed and enjoy moments of reflection.

While many believe it to be linked to money, abundance is not always represented in the form of currency.

Even though monetary wealth flows as other aspects of our lives become more balanced, abundance can manifest is several different ways.

Declutter Credit: Getty Images

Declutter

New things can't make their way into your life if something is already taking its place.

Removing clutter from your home, workplace and even your car will help energy flow all around you.

As Marie Kondo writes in her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, "Keep only those things that speak to your heart. Then take the plunge and discard all the rest. By doing this, you can reset your life and embark on a new lifestyle."

Mindfulness Credit: Getty Images

Keep a Gratitude Journal

Gratitude is the way forward in life and the key to most of our abundance. When we are grateful we multiply our blessings and that which fulfills our life already.