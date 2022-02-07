The Queens actress chats with People Chica on how Latinos can support each other better and how her latest show on ABC spoke to her soul.

Exclusive: Nadine Velasquez on How The "First Step" is The Only Way to Truly Transform Your Life

Being in tune with what your soul needs can be one of the most powerful assets any one person can possess. This is something that Puerto Rican American actress and writer, Nadine Velasquez, has come to fully understand throughout the course of her career.

Velasquez, who has been in projects like the Golden Globe-winning series My Name Is Earl, the CW's Hart of Dixie and now ABC's Queens (opposite Eve, Brandy and Naturi Naughton), knows that in order to get anywhere in life and truly honor your soul, you have to "take the first step."

"So many people don't take a step. It's what opens your heart. It's what gets you inside it. It's what tells you whether or not you want to keep going," she tells People Chica.

In an exclusive interview, the Showtime La'Tina actress and producer dives into how she felt seen by her latest ABC project, how Latinos could be more supportive of one another and the importance of spirituality in her life.

NADINE VELAZQUEZ Credit: ABC / Queens

You stepped away from the industry for a few years. What was it about Queens and the script you were presented that really spoke to your soul?

The first thing was that there were women in their 40s who were still fabulous, but also had all this life experience, had failures, successes and were not perfect women—they were trying to find themselves again. I like that they were flawed [and] I loved the truth underneath it all. That, what was at the heart of it, just resonated to me as truthful.

I had stepped away for a while to develop my own TV show, which I ended up selling to Showtime, and we'll be developing that after this experience of Queens. So, I wasn't looking at anything until this just came to me a couple of times, and it came through a friend of mine. [When] I read it, it was just like one of these moments where I was like, "Wow, like the universe heard me." I really wanted to do something significant, and I hadn't been exposed to that.

I just felt like even though it was ABC, and the exterior looks flashy and very commercial, the message is so deep. That's what I love about the show so much [and] that's why I am excited when I have to be there at 6 am and spend 17 hours a day there. I always remember [what this project] is really doing is way more significant than just a cute story about girls trying to get their swagger back.

A central theme of Queens is breathing new life into your career. What's the best piece of advice you can give other women, not just Latinas, about breathing new life into their career?

Take the first step. So much of our dreams are just ideas, and we never take the first step to see where [it goes], how it can take us to the second step [and] the third step.

I have a nephew [who] wants to be a writer, and I'm like, "Do you write every day?" He's like, "No." I'm like, "Is there anything that I can read?" And he's like, "I haven't written it." [I told him,] "I will pay you $50 after two weeks [if you] can submit to me seven days of new writing."

He's 16, so we're still working on it. But to me, that's that's the biggest advice I could give. How can we get you to just take the first step? So many people don't take a step. It's what opens your heart. It's what gets you inside it. It's what tells you whether or not you want to keep going.

You've stated in the past how you haven't felt supported by other Latinos. How do you feel the Latino community can better support other Latinos?

How long do I have? [laughs] I really want to go there with this conversation, but I'll just give you the highlights right now—I'll keep it light. I think that one of the things you can absolutely do is recognize people [with] talent, whether they're dark brown, light brown, have curly hair, or straight hair. It doesn't matter, if they're Latino, just support it.

Be excited about representation in any area of our world. I didn't grow up with a doctor or an attorney in the family. And so those were resources as I was growing up that I would have loved to have leaned on. Let's celebrate all [the] doctors, professionals, actors [and] celebrities.

One person gets a show. Let's go pump them up, whether they have a name or not. Let's just start celebrating rather than [talk about how it] wasn't diverse enough. I think we just need to just acknowledge and celebrate and not be so divided.

You're in Hollywood, and something that comes with that is having a busy schedule. What are some ways that you've learned throughout your life to help recenter? What do you when you find yourself at a crossroads and need to step back?

My spirituality—that's something that is with me all the time, whether I'm working or not. It's just [one of] my priorities, so that's what centers me the most. I've developed some skills and some tools [to] help me stay grounded [so that I am not] afraid, fearful or anxious. When I am getting ready to start something new or launch some new idea, I have a relationship with the unknown that I've come to trust.