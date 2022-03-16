In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Spanish-born actress dives into why women should follow their hearts when it comes to their passions and why balance is key.

Women are multifaceted beings. They are driven, fierce, compassionate and can do just about anything they set their minds to.

Like all women, Promised Land actress Christina Ochoa exudes just that. Not only is the Barcelona native a killer actress, but she is also a staunch and passionate defender of the ocean and all its beauty.

Much like Ochoa herself, the characters she gravitates toward are equally multifaceted, layered beings with heart and strength.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Spanish-born actress reveals what it's like working in one of the remaining Latino and Hispanic-focused shows, why more folks should connect with the ocean and why everyone should ask themselves "why not" more often.

Christina Ochoa on ABC's "Promised Land" - Season One Credit: Getty Images / Paul Sarkis/ABC

Promised Land is one of the few shows left on TV where there's still a strong Latino and Hispanic presence in the cast. What does it feel like for you to be part of a show like this?

I'll do you one better and also add the crew is also majority Latin or Hispanic in origin. The entire family of Promised Land is heavily influenced by a variety of different ideas and cultures and perspectives, all within that community [of] the Latino [and] Hispanic [culture].

So, we have not only this passion for what we're doing that has been unmatched for me in other jobs and kind of the [overall] representation [of the culture]. But we also have the richness and support, and [a] very strong sense of responsibility to be able to portray, not only a variety of diversity [whether it's] ethnic and racial and gender, but also a diversity of thought. Which, for me, it's the message that matters most. [Having] a diversity of perspectives and a diversity of political views, social views, philosophies and personalities within our community, because that's the diversity that I find myself lacking.

It must feel great to work on a project that doesn't feed into the stereotype that Latinos and Hispanics are a monolith.

Yeah, and I think that Promised Land and the writers have done a really beautiful job of [infusing the] characters and storylines [with this]. They've really mastered this idea that not all of them are the same. There actually is no common denominator to most of them, so I think that that's really a wonderful thing. [Being Latino or Hispanic] is kind of at the bottom of the list. It's fundamental to them who they are, but it's at the bottom of the list when you start describing who each of them is.

Christina Ochoa and John Ortiz on ABC's "Promised Land" - Season One Credit: Getty Images / Carlos Lopez-Calleja

You've been on some popular shows like A Million Little Things and Animal Kingdom—two characters that are vastly different. What was it like pivoting from like Animal Kingdom to Promised Land?

I would say that Wren [from Animal Kingdom] and Veronica [from Promised Land] are probably diametrically opposed—as opposites as they come in so many ways. Wren is a drug dealer [and a] baby momma, and part of this very chaotic [life filled with] heists and surfing. She's fluid, she's highly sexual and she has a lot of attitude. I would say that she is a little bit volatile. Veronica is stoic, and she's solid. She's filled with responsibilities and duty and family and a sense of community. She does everything right. To me, they both are highly competent women, which is kind of my common denominator in the roles that I like to pick. I feel like all of them are very good. They have high level competence and things that they do—whatever that is.

Going from a character that is very competent in who they are [like Wren is], to one that has never questioned what they're supposed to be doing because it's just been like, "Well, I've been bred to do this, to take over. And this is what I've done my whole life. And I've done everything right. I've done everything I should do, but I've never questioned how I want to do it or why I want to do it, or if I want to do it." That was a very interesting journey, even just from a personal standpoint, for me.

Veronica feels like the quintessential firstborn daughter in Latino and Hispanic families, in that there is much that is expected of her. What are some aspects of her character that you feel you can relate to most? What are some things that you feel like you and her diverge?

I think that's a great question. I feel as though Veronica, for me, was a very interesting character to gravitate towards, in part because of her educational background. She has a MBA from Stanford. She was very much in that community, and she's in a very male-dominated world. But she's doing things her way. She's not trying to be one of the guys. She's not trying to do things the way they do it, right? Her assertiveness might be a little more charming, and might be a little more nurturing. I think that's something we have not seen [in female characters before]. We've seen the ball-busters. We've seen the tough and highly masculinized versions of women in power. But what about all the others?

To me, that was a very interesting point that I felt I resonated with [me] trying to find [that] within my own life. The industry is also male-dominated. The scientific community, which I'm a part of, is also highly male-dominated. I found myself resonating [with that] and the desire to do things well and right.

I differ a lot from her, in the sense that she is somebody that doesn't necessarily want to push certain boundaries. I don't think she feels confident in doing that. She doesn't know how to follow her heart yet. Whether it's with her relationship with Michael, whether it's with her family and her brother with Antonio, or with her father—she doesn't know how to follow what she feels. And I think I differ because I'm very much a feelings driven individual.

On the topic of driven—you studied Oceanographic Engineering and Advanced Marine Biology. What made you decide to pivot into something like acting? What was it about acting that spoke to your soul?

I fell in love with acting. It felt very playful. It was a big departure from going down that track of going into academia and tenure. That was something that didn't feel playful. It didn't feel like it encouraged making mistakes. You want to get things right. And I understand failure in science is something very important, that's how we learn, but it didn't encourage me in particular to play unless I was in the water.

I found that with acting, there was this sense of "no, no, do it wrong, try something different, try to feel something wrong and dive into something and make a fun mistake." I just fell in love with it. It felt like play time, and the characters are just as idiosyncratic as they are in academia. So, I think that this was just one of those things [where you] follow your heart, right? There's no real logic to it. It didn't make sense. I just fell in love and had to chase that.

Your love for the planet and conservation is very well documented. Do you see yourself continuing to feed that love and curiosity with more projects geared toward that?

Absolutely. As much as I say I fell in love with a film and acting, the love of my life continues to be the ocean. Always will be. I think I'm a storyteller, and acting is one of those ways [get to explore that]. I have a podcast. I want to tell different stories. My production company is all about science-infused storytelling. I think that for me, working with philanthropic organizations and companies that are making a very important change is the thing that keeps me grounded, so I can keep doing these other things.

It is incredibly easy as an actor, at times, to become myopic and self-centered because it's encouraged to a certain extent, right? We have to go inward to tap into our artistry. And so it's like the world wants us to become that. And for me, I need something outside of that. I also think maybe this is biased, but the people I gravitate towards, even in the industry, tend to have very rich lives outside of [the industry]. It may not correlate immediately in someone's mind why, on hiatus, I'm going shark tagging on an expedition instead of reading plays or going to Broadway on the weekend. Why? Maybe that's important to me, but for me, I believe those experiences make me a better actor at the end of the day. I believe that a lot of our best artists have very complex, very rich lives.

What's something that you wish more people would know about the beauty of the ocean?

I wish more people were inspired by the magnitude of the ocean and the mysteries it has. Apathy seems to be the thing that I want to combat the most and replacing that fear that a lot of people have with fascination. It does not matter what it is or any part of the ocean, whether it's sailing, surfing, finding something that connects you to it. It's so important that I would love to encourage people to find a way in, especially with children, whatever that is.

It doesn't have to be scuba diving. It doesn't have to be wildlife interactions. Some people surf and they feel connected. I collect sand, and I've started having my siblings collect sand, and look at it under a microscope to see what it's made of in different places in the world. It doesn't really matter what it is, just getting someone to care about. It is the most important component.

You were born in Spain. How has your culture influenced the way that you approach your work?

For me, the biggest thing about it is, like I talked about earlier, [is that] it can go first or last on the list of descriptors. And the big thing that I think joints all of us because everyone in the cast is from a different place, right? I'm from Barcelona, but there are people [on the cast] from Mexico, Ecuador and Nicaragua. I think that the through line [for everyone is] family, food, music—those are things that Latin [and Hispanic] culture has throughout. It doesn't matter what it is. Put all of us together with some music and some food, and we immediately become that family. I think that importance of family is the biggest thing that I see. I gravitate towards projects that are either ensemble-based or very family-driven, and I think that is innately in me just because of that's what interests me: the dynamics within the family.

It's not the plot, it's the characters and their relationship. And so at the end of the day, I think that that's a big thing. I also gravitate toward things that I either saw a lot or never saw on screen in Spain. So those are things that I notice in the projects, and they influence the way I work because I keep these relationships when I leave projects. The director of photography and a lot of the directors on Promised Land are people that I brought in with me from Animal Kingdom. I brought people with me to A Million Little Things. I like to keep these families in place. I feel very connected to them.

Within the Hispanic and Latino communities, we put a lot of emphasis on community and finding strength within that. What has been the best advice you received from someone in your family that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

"Why not?"

The question "why not" is a common denominator within my family. It's a double-edged sword because my family has no concept of what the film industry is. So they will call me up and be like, "Oh, I just watched this movie. Why are you not in this role?" And then I'll be like, "What movie are you talking about?" [They'll say], "Oh, it's this girl or whatever." I'll ask, "Are you talking about Emily Blunt in Sicario?"