The famed TV personality and chef shares with People Chica how he likes to celebrate this special holiday.

National Margarita Day is right around the corner—February 22, to be exact.

With this momentous holiday inching closer and closer, famed TV personality and chef Aarón Sanchez shares with People Chica how he likes to celebrate this lovely little day.

Sanchez says, "National Margarita Day is all about enjoying one of our favorite cocktails—the margarita—along with dishes that are easy to make and easy to eat, like my guacamole and chile con queso. The spice from the chile con queso pairs perfectly with the hint of sweetness you get from the agave in the Tequila Cazadores RTD margaritas."

He also notes that, when celebrating, makes it a point to serve up dishes and appetizers that can be enjoyed by all.

The Food Network chef explains, "When hosting fiestas, I like to cook dishes that I know everyone will enjoy but are easy to make—this way I have more time to enjoy the party."

Check out this delectable recipes below!

Aaron Sanchez guacamole Credit: Tequila Cazadores

Aarón's Guacamole paired with Tequila Cazadores Canned Spicy Margarita

Serves 2 to 4 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 serrano chile

1 medium white onion, separated into two halves

2 to 3 limes

1/3 cup fresh cilantro (leaves and stems both)

4 avocados

Sea salt, to taste

½ teaspoon Mexican oregano

1 Roma tomato

Garnish: crumbled queso fresco, crumbled queso cotija, sliced radish, dried chapulines (Mexican grasshoppers)

Directions:

Remove the stem from the serrano chile and discard. Roughly dice the chile, keeping the seeds for additional heat. Roughly dice one half of the white onion. Combine the diced chile and onion in a blender cup, add juice of two limes (add more if needed) and fresh cilantro. Pulse until well combined and paste-like. Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits. Place in a bowl and season with salt and Mexican oregano. Gently mash until combined, but not too smooth, you should still see chunks of avocado. Slowly fold in the serrano purée, incorporating well, but careful not to over mash the avocados. Finely chop the other half of the onion and tomatoes and add to guacamole. Mix to combine and season with more salt, if needed. Top with preferred garnish and serve with tortilla chips.

Aarón Sanchez's TIO’S CHILE CON QUESO Credit: Tequila Cazadores

Tio's Chile con Queso paired with Tequila Cazadores Canned Margarita

Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 medium poblano pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 white onion, thinly sliced

2 ripe Roma tomatoes, diced (or any ripe tomato if Roma is unavailable)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, half finely chopped, and half thinly sliced

1 cup of mozzarella or asadero cheese, grated or shredded

2 cups of Mexican crema (Cacique brand preferred)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Flour tortillas or tortilla chips, for serving

Directions: