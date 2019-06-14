9 Throwback Tracks Ivy Queen References in "787"

Image zoom (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

La reina del reggaeton is back. This time she pays homage to her homeland of Puerto Rico with “787,” the area code of “La Isla del Encanto.” As the first reggaetonera to reach international stardom in the early 2000s, and the only Spanish-language rapera to obtain success rivaling her male peers, she still sits on the iron throne of reggaetón. Repping area codes has always been synonymous with rap and hip-hop. These were influences Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez, professionally known as Ivy Queen, embraced in her early years with DJ Negro and “The Noise.”

The evolution of the song’s creation from start to finish is demonstrated in the behind-the-scenes video, in which the “Quiero Bailar” rapper shows up to a studio with the idea to utilize certain phrases and legendary lines from other songs by her male peers. “Music has always been told by men, but today it will be done by a woman. And I want to make a song that will not die over time,” she says as she prepares to get into the studio. Referencing some of the greatest reggaetón tracks of the golden era and after, La Diva is not only reminding us of the songs that helped push the sound but singing from a woman’s perspective.

The reggaetón artist did not fail to mention the father of Spanish rap, Vico C, with “zoom-zoom pa’ gata zoom,” the OG lyricist and co-writer to Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” Eddie Dee, Don Omar’s “Dile,” and Yandel’s “Pegarte a la Pared.” Here are 9 more throwbacks honored in her song.

1. Baby Rasta y Gringo, “Cierra Los Ojos / Pide un Deseo”

“787” lyric: “Porque tu madre y tu padre dicen que yo soy un maliante, de la calle”

Known as “Los Lobos” (“the wolves”) Wilmer Alicia (Baby Rasta) and Samuel Gerena (Gringo) started as The Easy Boyz in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, in 1988. Their song “Cierra Los Ojos/ Pide un Deseo” touches on the forbidden love a young couple experiences because the girl’s parents believe her boyfriend is a “maliante.”

2. Daddy Yankee, “Gasolina”

“787” lyric: “No se te acabe la gasolina”

Till this day, Daddy Yankee’s Barrio Fino album symbolizes a generation of innovation, reggaetón crossover and Caribbean connection. The album is one of the most important projects to come out of Puerto Rico and the reggaetón genre, with “Gasolina” attracting fans not only Latin America but also around the world.

3. Yaga y Mackie featuring Don Omar, “La Batidora”

“787” lyric: “Pa’ que rompa el suelo con la Batidora”

Yaga y Mackie met in 2001 and as the first generation of reggaetón listeners, they naturally looked up to the pioneers and leading artists from the ’90s and ’80s. The duo prides itself in straying away from raunchy lyrics in their early years, choosing a more romantic tone instead. They rose to stardom after dropping La Moda in 2005, with features from Tego Calderon, Don Omar and Zion y Lennox placing them in Billboard categories like Top Heatseekers and Top Latin Albums — all free of offensive and explicit lyrics. The song “Batidora” was a favorite of Don Omar’s, who would bring women on stage during his concerts so they could move to the dembow beat while he sang the chorus.

4. Randy “Nota Loca” and Arcangel, “Soy Una Gargola”

“787” lyric: “Soy una gárgola (Soy una gárgola)”

Half of the duo Jowell Y Randy, Randy “Nota Loca” shines in the genre specifically for his distinctive voice and melodies. His track “Soy Una Gargola” with legends De La Ghetto and Arcangel. Translating to “I am a gargoyle,” Randy mysteriously sings about his wicked pro-nightlife attitude, comparing himself to the grotesque stone creatures crouching atop buildings.

5. Wisin y Yandel featuring Hector El Father, “El Telefono”

“787” lyric: “Y solo tengo mi número telefónico / Para cuando te sientas solo”

The 2006 phone-sex inspired track was introduced as the first single off the collaborative album Los Vaqueros. The video show’s all three artists at a round table playing cards, smoking and gambling — each calling their respective ladies between verses.

6. Zion “Zun Da Da”

“787” lyric: “Zun da da, zun da da, zun da da, zun zun da da (Zion, baby)”

Zion dropped this as his second single for his debut solo album, The Perfect Melody. The song placed No. 5 on Billboards’ U.S. Latin Rhythm’s chart.

7. Tito el Bambino featuring Zion y Lennox, “Mi Cama Huele a Ti”

“787” lyric: “Y es que mi cama huele a ti (Dios les bendiga)”

Produced by Monserrate and DJ Urba, also known as Los Jedys, this track formed part of Tito’s third solo album. The singer-songwriter from Carolina, Puerto Rico, rose to fame forming part of the duo Hector y Tito. “Mi Cama Huele a Ti” is just one of a plethora of romantic songs by the reggaetonero.

8. Alexis y Fido, “Eso Ehh”

“787” lyric: “Ey pa’, tú no digas na’/ Que esta noche me la pasó perreando / Eso ehh, eso ehh, eso ehh, eso ehh”

Also known as Los Pitbulls and Lor Reyes Del Perreo, Raúl Alexis Ortiz and Joel Fido Martínez dropped their debut album The Pitbulls in 2005, debuting at the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers and No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart. “Eso Ehh!” peaked at No. 10 on Billboards Hot Latin Singles chart in that same year. The song was so popular, it was featured on HBO’s The Wire.

9. Franco El Gorila, “Dame un Kiss”

“787” lyric: “Dame un kiss, dame un kiss”

Another hit from Los Vaqueros, the 2006 track “Dame un Kiss,” performed by Franco El Gorila, was produced by Victor and Nesty.