6 new paperback releases you'll actually want to read at the beach

It’s almost summer, and we can’t wait to partake in one of our favorite outdoor activities: Having a chill beach day (or pool day!) filled with swimming, sunbathing, and snoozing. Oh, and reading. Lots and lots of reading. Rule #1 of summer: Every beach day requires a good beach read.

Fortunately, these paperback releases came out just in time. In the mood for a feminist memoir? A coming-of-age tale about a young waitress in New York City? A collection of heartfelt poetry? Grab all three! That’s the beauty of paperbacks: You can easily toss a few into your beach bag.

Pick up these paperback releases before your next day in the sun!

1.The Assistantsby Camille Perri

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Every once in a while, a book comes along that’s a lot of fun to read. You know the kind: it’s light, it’s clever, and it’s easy to get super invested in its characters. That’s exactly what reading The Assistants is like. Before you know it, you’ll be rooting for Tina to succeed, despite the fact that she’s siphoning money from her company to pay off her student loans. Come for the charming new illustrated cover, stay for the compelling story.

2.I Almost Forgot About Youby Terry McMillan

Broadway Books

Pop quiz: Name three things you look for in a beach read. If you said romance, adventure, and tons of drama, then I Almost Forgot About You is the book for you! It’s basically To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before for adults. Did we mention that Terry McMillan is also the author of How Stella Got Her Groove Back?

3.Sweetbitterby Stephanie Danler

Vintage

Sweetbitter is irresistible from start to finish. The clash of Tess’s innocence set against the glitzy backdrop of an elite New York restaurant will have you drooling on every page and feeling some serious waves of nostalgia. May we suggest pairing Sweetbitter with a crisp, fruity rosé?

4.I Love My Loveby Reyna Biddy

Andrews McMeel Publishing

If you’ve never read poetry on the beach, we highly recommend that you do. And we highly recommend that you start with Reyna Biddy’s I Love My Love. This debut collection tells the story of how she learned to love herself through her childhood, her past hurts, and her parents’ troubling relationship. Is it a traditional beach read? No. Will you be glad you read it? Absolutely.

5.Shrillby Lindy West

Hachette Books

Lindy West is our shero. In her memoir Shrill, she shares her honest thoughts on gender politics with no apologies and no filter. One minute you’ll be laughing your head off, and the next your blood will be boiling. But you’ll be rooting for her — and all of womankind — throughout.

6.The Girlsby Emma Cline

Random House

Emma Cline’s debut novel inspired by the Charles Manson cult murders of 1969 stunned critics and readers alike. It received worldwide recognition and many impressive accolades, including New York Times bestseller.

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com