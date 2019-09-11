Our 5 Favorite Instagram Posts by Denise Bidot, Who'll Be at People en Español's Festival

Denise Bidot will be joining us this year at People En Español’s Festival. The model and TV personality will be one of many Latinx stars taking the stage at the Armory in Washington Heights on October 5 and 6. To get to know Bidot better, check out our five favorite Instagram posts from the Puerto Rican star.

1. She conquered the catwalk at New York Fashion Week with her daughter. “Spent the last 24 hours trying to put this moment into words, but I don’t think words would ever do it justice. So I’ll just say this … As a single mom, there’s been a lot behind the scenes that people never see to make my dreams a reality. I knew the moment I had my daughter that I had to fight even harder to show her that anything is possible. I knew I was deserving of my dreams even if I was a mom and even if the world continued to try and tell us otherwise. But here we are, in 2019, walking an NYFW show TOGETHER and living our best lives ever! Never in my wildest dreams did I see this one coming,” the proud mom wrote.



2. Bidot shared this adorable childhood photo of herself with a compelling message about loving her imperfections: “I took my power back and start posting my unedited photos on my social media. I remember people asking if I felt like it would affect jobs or upset clients. Honestly I was scared, but I knew it was my responsibility to show that not even models are perfect. I truly believe everyone is beautiful and that our uniqueness should be celebrated. I realized that the unretouched pictures received so much love and that me being transparent allowed so many to feel seen. I was told it would hurt me but it actually empowered me and gave me a level of freedom that one never thinks is attainable in the world of fashion. My curves and my stretch marks have been seen in major magazines, billboards, TV screens, and hopefully movies someday. Being a part of the change and knowing that we are creating a better future for generations to come is the best part.”

3. Aloha! We love how happy Denise and her daughter look at the beach in Hawaii during a well-deserved vacation. “Took a few days off and feel like it was the best decision ever. We get so busy in life sometimes that we forget to stop and enjoy the fruits of our labor. I feel refreshed, renewed and ready for life,” she wrote.

4. After shining as a judge on Univision’s reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, Bidot tried her luck in the reality show contest ¡Mira Quién Baila! Dominican TV host and actress Clarissa Molina took home the big prize, but Bidot shined on the dance floor. “Did you guys see this curvy girl do lifts and a split?” she joked in the photo caption above.

5. Bidot showed her artsy side with the photo above and quoted Dominican American rapper Cardi B: “I’m sure them other girls were nice enough, but you need someone to spice it up,” her caption reads. Can’t wait to see her at Festival!

