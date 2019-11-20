The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning, and Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny and Jessie Reyez all scored nods. Canadian Colombian singer Jessie Reyez, 28, got her first Grammy nomination for Being Human in Public in the category of Best Urban Contemporary Album. The artist, born in Toronto to Colombian parents, has been vocal about supporting immigration reform. Reyez's debut EP Kiddo includes the track "Far Away," about the pain of being torn away from a loved one who has been deported. She told Billboard about embracing her Latinx roots: "I started to take pride in it, pride in the difference, pride in my native tongue, pride in the fact that my skin is brown, pride in what salsa is to me, what cumbia is to me, what it does to my heart."

After being a top winner at the Latin Grammys last week and becoming the first solo female artist in 13 years to win Album of the Year, Rosalía — who is not Latina but sings in Spanish — is also leaving her mark at the Grammys. The Catalán singer, 26, is nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. She also got "a historic first-ever Best New Artist nomination for an all–Spanish language artist," according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Cuban American singer Camila Cabello, 22, is nominated with beau Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performancefor their hit duet "Señorita." The couple will go against Ariana Grande and Social House's "Boyfriend," Swae Lee and Post Malone's "Sunflower," the Jonas Brothers's "Sucker," and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. Cabello was previously nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila.

In the Best Latin Pop Album category, Maluma and Luis Fonsi are competing against Alejandro Sanz, Sebastian Yatra and Ricardo Montaner. Rosalía's competition in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album category includes Bad Bunny (nominated for both his solo album and his collaboration with J Balvin), J Balvin, iLe and Flor de Toloache.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at L.A.'s Staples Center on January 26 and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.