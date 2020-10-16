Venezuelan Actress Gaby Espino to Host 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino expressed her excitement on Instagram to be returning to the Billboard Latin Music Awards as host this year. The star of telenovelas like Jugar Con Fuego, Más Sabe El Diablo, Santa Diabla, and Señora Acero: La Coyote shared a collage of videos of her most memorable moments as host in previous years, next to stars like Bad Bunny and Carlos Vives. "So happy! One more year enjoying the most delicious and fun night on television!" she wrote. She asked fans to tune in to the music gala, airing live on Telemundo on Wednesday, October 21.

Image zoom (Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Espino will be joined by Nicaraguan host of Latinx Now! Nastassja Bolivar, who will offer behind-the-scenes coverage of the show. Celebs like Ivy Queen, Aymee Nuviola, Jacky Bracamontes, Jeimy Osorio, Luis Ernesto Franco, Natalia Jiménez, Pedro Capó, and Samadhi Zendejas will also make appearances, presenting awards to the winners.

It will be a big night for Bad Bunny and Ozuna, who each have 14 nominations. The show — which will broadcast live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida — will include performances by Ozuna, Myke Towers, Farruko, Sech, Jesse & Joy, and many more stars. There will also be special tributes for J Balvin and Bad Bunny.