See the Nominees for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

OZUNA
Ozuna must be celebrating right now. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer is the most-nominated artist this year, with nine nods.
BAD BUNNY
Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny could be one of the night’s big winners — he received eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Tour.
ROMEO SANTOS
Bachata king Romeo Santos also got eight nominations, including one in the coveted category of Favorite Male Artist.
WISIN Y YANDEL
Reggaeton stars Wisin y Yandel got three nods, including one for Favorite Duo or Group.
BECKY G
Mexican American singer Becky G got three nominations, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Video.
ANUEL AA
Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA got seven nods, including Favorite Male Artist.
KAROL G
Karol G is the only female musician nominated for Artist of the Year.
NATTI NATASHA
Dominican singer Natti Natasha is also in the race for Favorite Female Artist.
DADDY YANKEE
The Big Boss Daddy Yankee landed four nominations, including Artist of the Year.
MALUMA
Colombian heartthrob Maluma is also in the spotlight with four nominations, including Favorite Video for “La Respuesta” with Becky G.
MARC ANTHONY
Nuyorican salsa icon Marc Anthony has four moninations, including Favorite Tour.
ROSALÍA
Spanish Flamenco star Rosalía is nominated for New Artist of the Year along with Sech, Darell, Paulo Londra, Lunay and Jhay Cortez.