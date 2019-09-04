See the Nominees for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

By Lena Hansen
September 04, 2019 12:37 PM
Check out which Latinx stars are nominated for this year's Latin American Music Awards. The show will broadcast live on Telemundo from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on October 17.
Empezar galería

1 de 13

OZUNA

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Ozuna must be celebrating right now. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer is the most-nominated artist this year, with nine nods. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 13

BAD BUNNY

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny could be one of the night’s big winners — he received eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Tour. 

3 de 13

ROMEO SANTOS

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Dr. Pepper

Bachata king Romeo Santos also got eight nominations, including one in the coveted category of Favorite Male Artist.

Advertisement

4 de 13

WISIN Y YANDEL

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reggaeton stars Wisin y Yandel got three nods, including one for Favorite Duo or Group.

5 de 13

BECKY G

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA

Mexican American singer Becky G got three nominations, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Video.

6 de 13

ANUEL AA

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA got seven nods, including Favorite Male Artist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 13

KAROL G

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Karol G is the only female musician nominated for Artist of the Year. 

8 de 13

NATTI NATASHA

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Dominican singer Natti Natasha is also in the race for Favorite Female Artist.

9 de 13

DADDY YANKEE

(Photo by Peter Larsen/WireImage)

The Big Boss Daddy Yankee landed four nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 13

MALUMA

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Colombian heartthrob Maluma is also in the spotlight with four nominations, including Favorite Video for “La Respuesta” with Becky G.

11 de 13

MARC ANTHONY

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Nuyorican salsa icon Marc Anthony has four moninations, including Favorite Tour.

12 de 13

ROSALÍA

(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)

Spanish Flamenco star Rosalía is nominated for New Artist of the Year along with Sech, Darell, Paulo Londra, Lunay and Jhay Cortez.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Lo más popular en Chica

Todos los temas en Chica

Advertisement
EDIT POST