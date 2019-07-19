10 Wow Moments From 2019 Premios Juventud

Maluma shined bright at this year’s Premios Juventud. The Colombian star was honored with the Agent of Change award for the philantropic work of his foundation the Art of Dreams, which motivates at-risk youth to excel in the arts. The singer shared his success with his family, bringing his parents and sister on stage. They shared an emotional group hug that left Maluma teary-eyed. “I feel very happy, very grateful to God and the universe for giving me such a beautiful talent and allowing me to share it with all of you,” he said. “I have gone through very difficult times in my career, but I have been able to endure them and I have known how to walk this path because of the values my family gave me.”