10 Wow Moments From 2019 Premios Juventud

MALUMA'S CLAN
Maluma shined bright at this year’s Premios Juventud. The Colombian star was honored with the Agent of Change award for the philantropic work of his foundation the Art of Dreams, which motivates at-risk youth to excel in the arts. The singer shared his success with his family, bringing his parents and sister on stage. They shared an emotional group hug that left Maluma teary-eyed. “I feel very happy, very grateful to God and the universe for giving me such a beautiful talent and allowing me to share it with all of you,” he said. “I have gone through very difficult times in my career, but I have been able to endure them and I have known how to walk this path because of the values my family gave me.”
SIREN
Karol G also gave a jaw-dropping performance with an ocean-inspired set.
BEBECITA
Karol G also shared a sweet kiss with trap star Anuel AA when they received the award for Couple That Heats Up Social Media. They were the big winners of the night, taking home three awards each.
POWER TRIO
Natti Natasha, Pitbull and Daddy Yankee came together to sing their new hit “No Lo Trates.”
#COUPLEGOALS
Sebastian Yatra and his girlfriend, Tini Stoessel, took our breath away with their performance, and shared passionate kisses on and off stage.
GOOD VIBES
Venezuelan duo Mau & Ricky also heated things up on stage. “It’s so much fun. He is my best friend and I admire him a lot,” Mau told People CHICA about working with brother Ricky. About collaborating with fierce females like Karol G, Becky G, Lali and Leslie Grace, Ricky added, “It’s been an honor. They are breaking barriers. We love them and admire them. They are super fun to work with.”
KEEP THE CALMA
Pedro Capó, Farruko and Lali brought a cool summer beach vibe on stage and got people dancing with a new version of “Calma.”
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy also took home the Agent of Change award for working with organizations such as UnidosUS and Voto Latino to empower the Latino community in the United States, and with PETA and Animal Heroes to defend animal rights. “We feel deeply honored and blessed to receive this recognition,” said Jesse & Joy. “This motivates us not only to want to continue helping change the world, but also to help inspire others to do so.”
VIVA PUERTO RICO
Daddy Yankee spoke up for Puerto Rico when receiving an award on stage. “Resign your position, turn in your power peacefully, reasonably and with diplomacy. Make way for new leaders to govern our nation the right way,” Yankee told governor Ricardo Rosselló. “Puerto Rico is tired of corruption, of the decades-long abuse…Our education system is broken, we need to fix our education system. Let’s keep manifesting ourselves with courage and wisdom. Demand your rights with intelligence, without fear.”
INFLUENCERS RULE
Daniel El Travieso, an influencer with over 6 million followers on YouTube, made his musical debut at Premios Juventud. He told People CHICA about the power of social media: “Social media is another great communication platform besides radio and television. There are so many talented people expressing themselves on social media that are creating amazing content. We have a greater reach now. You have content creators making people laugh, cry, dance and think.”