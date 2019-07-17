10 Reasons To Watch Premios Juventud

ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA
Alejandra Espinoza will be hosting Premios Juventud this year. The music award show will air live on Univision tomorrow night from Watsco Center in Miami, and include performances by some of the hottest Latinx stars. The Mexican TV host and actress told People CHICA about PJ 2019: “What I enjoy the most is seeing so many new artists on stage this year. We also have the opportunity to see established stars like Pitbull and Daddy Yankee. There are a lot of collabs. It will be a big party.”
LALI & CNCO
Argentinean singer Lali and boy band CNCO will be cohosting the show. “I love to have the opportunity to share the show with them, they are super talented” Alejandra Espinoza said. “Lali seems like she has been doing this for years. She has done a spectacular job. CNCO also, they were a little nervous at first, but they’ve gotten more comfortable and I think we are going to have a great time. That’s the main directive we got this year: ‘Just have fun, make people feel that they are at a party’.” Lali also spoke to People CHICA about being a cohost: “I feel so happy and grateful for this unique opportunity,” she says. “The award show is great and also to be able to spend time with so many artists and be part of what will take place that day on and off stage is incredible and very special.”
MALUMA
Colombian heartthrob Maluma will be performing and receive the Agent of Change award for his social activism and the work of his foundation The Art of Dreams helping at risk youth to excel in the arts. “At Univision, we are proud to recognize and honor youth who are making positive contributions in and for our community. ‘Premios Juventud’ is a celebration of music and pop culture, and through the ‘Agent of Change’ award, we seek to place the spotlight on individuals committed to leaving a positive mark,” said Ignacio Meyer, senior vice president of Entertainment and Music at Univision. “Whether it is a beloved superstar or an everyday hero, we want their stories to inspire and motivate young Latinos to become leaders for change.”
DADDY YANKEE
The Big Boss Daddy Yankee is another big performer of the night and his presence on stage never disappoints!
KAROL G
Colombian singer Karol G will also be performing and is nominated to various categories, so she may be one of the night’s big winners.
PEDRO CAPÓ
Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó will bring his charisma and “Calma” on stage.
PITBULL
The Cuban American rapper will also add his special spice to the show. Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha will perform their new single “No Lo Trates.”
NATTI NATASHA
What glam and sexy outfits will the Dominican beauty wear on the red carpet and on stage? Natti Natasha promises to steal the show again.
JESSE & JOY
Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy will also be honored with the Agent of Change award for paying it forward. The siblings have worked with organizations such as UnidosUS and Voto Latino to empower the Latino community in the United States, and with PETA and Animal Heroes to defend animal rights. “We feel deeply honored and blessed to receive this recognition,’ said Jesse & Joy. “This motivates us not only to want to continue helping change the world, but also to help inspire others to do so. And all of us together, little by little, can make this world a better place. We are greatly blessed to be able to devote ourselves to doing what we love, and that brings us a responsibility to use our voice and to take action to support and to do a little more for other causes beyond our profession. Regardless of whether you’re a public figure, artist, painter, attorney, student, athlete, girl or boy, since this world belongs and will belong to everyone, it is everyone’s responsibility to help improve it.”
HOT COUPLE ALERT
Prince Royce talked to People CHICA about being nominated with wife Emeraude Toubia to the category “Parejas que encienden las redes” [Couples that heat up social media] on Premios Juventud, along with Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez, Karol G and Anuel AA, Becky G and Sebastian Lletget, and newlyweds Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez. “I’m happy with the nomination, it’s something different. It wasn’t a nomination that I was expecting, but it’s great when people show love like that,” he says. “We’re excited.” Who will take home the hottest couple award? Tune in to Univision tomorrow at 7 p.m. to find out!