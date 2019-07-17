10 Reasons To Watch Premios Juventud

Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy will also be honored with the Agent of Change award for paying it forward. The siblings have worked with organizations such as UnidosUS and Voto Latino to empower the Latino community in the United States, and with PETA and Animal Heroes to defend animal rights. “We feel deeply honored and blessed to receive this recognition,’ said Jesse & Joy. “This motivates us not only to want to continue helping change the world, but also to help inspire others to do so. And all of us together, little by little, can make this world a better place. We are greatly blessed to be able to devote ourselves to doing what we love, and that brings us a responsibility to use our voice and to take action to support and to do a little more for other causes beyond our profession. Regardless of whether you’re a public figure, artist, painter, attorney, student, athlete, girl or boy, since this world belongs and will belong to everyone, it is everyone’s responsibility to help improve it.”