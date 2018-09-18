Will Smith Wishes His 'Hermano' Marc Anthony 'Feliz Cumpleaños' as Singer Turns 50

Will Smith is making sure Marc Anthony feels the love on his 50th birthday.

The actor, 49, posted an adorable picture of the two on his Instagram Tuesday morning wishing Anthony a happy birthday — all in Spanish!

“Feliz Cumpleaños, mi Hermano!” Smith wrote, calling Anthony his brother.

The shot shows the two laughing and smiling widely as Smith wraps Anthony up in a bear hug. And the picture doubles as a throwback since it’s been over 11 years since it was taken at the 2007 Vanity Fairs Oscars Party.

Smith and Anthony have shown off their love on Instagram before, with the Men in Black actor posting a video of Anthony teaching him how to dance salsa on a boat.

Sharing a video of the impromptu dance class, the actor and the singer showed off their moves, with Anthony giving Smith a few pointers along the way.

After they finished their mini-routine, Anthony excitedly applauded Smith’s skills. Smiling, Smith replied, “Yeah, yeah!”

“#Bucketlist – Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony… ✔,” the actor captioned the fun-filled video.

Acknowledging his social media milestone, the actor added, “I just realized this is my 100th Post – Thank You All! Let’s Go Get the next 💯.”