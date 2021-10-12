All about the musical performances and empowering celebrity-packed panels at People En Español's Festival En Casa this year.

Dress up in your favorite outfit to stay home Friday night and enjoy People En Español's virtual party Festival En Casa. The date is October 15 at 7 p.m. at PeopleEnEspañol.com and it's free! Make some popcorn, pour yourself your favorite drink or whip up some fresh guacamole and chips to enjoy the fun programming.

Get your groove on with our musical performances! Marjorie De Sousa and Elysanij will bring their powerful songs to People en Español's Festival en Casa. Venezuelan actress Marjorie De Sousa —the star of telenovelas like Hasta el fin del mundo, Mi marido tiene familia and Al otro lado del muro— will sing 'Ni diabla ni santa.'

"Many people identify with it because of the times we're living in now, especially with social media, where people share their opinions, judge and point fingers and has no idea what really happens, because you don't really have to tell everything that happens in your life," she says. "It's a song that invites you to dance, to live it and enjoy it and to say who cares what other people think because it's not reality."

Marjorie De Sousa Credit: Cortesía de Media Concepts PR

Puerto Rican singer Elysanij will perform 'Mátame.' "This song to me personally means strength, bravery, self-love," she says. "As an artist it means everything to me since I can bring my songs to many people that can hold on to me and awaken, and take action about whatever is harming them."

The young star from La Isla del Encanto —whose real name is Janielys Maldonado— caught everyone's attention with her heartfelt Spanglish version of the Lauryn Hill song "Killing Me Softly."

Gloria Calderon Kellet and Elysanij Gloria Calderon Kellet and Elysanij | Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images; Courtesy



Looking for motivation? Join the star of West Side Story and The Prom Ariana Debose; executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas, Niki López, in a profound conversation about Latinas in Hollywood and how they are making significant moves in the industry for future generations. Mayra Mangal —our Senior Writer, Online Editor and Cohost of People VIP— will host the panel, titled Latinas in Hollywood: Women Making Waves.

Also enjoy heartwarming Q&A chats with legendary television host Don Francisco and telenovela stars Roberto Manrique and Guy Ecker.

Festival en Casa 2021 de People en Español Credit: People en Español

If fashion and beauty is your passion, you'll enjoy expert beauty tips from TV star Alejandra Espinoza. The host of Nuestra Belleza Latina will join our fashion and beauty editor Kika Rocha in a fascinating beauty chat and tutorial.

Foodies can't miss the delicious Latin recipes from Puerto Rican actress, author and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, who will talk about her love of cooking and share her secrets for success in the kitchen.