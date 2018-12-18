Los romances de los famosos y las rupturas más sonadas del 2018

Los matrimonios de Geraldine Bazán y Gabriel Soto, y Lupillo Rivera y Mayeli Alonso llegaron a su fin este año. Mientras, Maki y Juan Soler, así como Cardi B y Offset son algunas parejas de famosos que están atravesando por una crisis en su relación. Sin embargo, este 2018 el amor le ha sonreído de manera especial a Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez y a Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott.

<p><strong>Cardi B </strong>y<strong> Offset</strong> sorprendieron al anunciar que se hab&iacute;an casado este a&ntilde;o.</p> <p>No obstante, los padres de la <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/mamas-y-bebes/cardi-b-publica-en-redes-sociales-primera-foto-de-hija-kulture/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hermosa <strong>Kulture,</strong></a> quien naci&oacute; en julio de este a&ntilde;o y fue presentada hace poco en las redes sociales, volvieron a causar asombro entre sus fans al anunciar su separaci&oacute;n.</p> <p>M&aacute;xime luego de haber hecho tan p&uacute;blica su relaci&oacute;n. Adem&aacute;s, Cardi y Offset realizaron un baby shower para su ni&ntilde;a por todo lo alto. En la fiesta, Cardi luc&iacute;a preciosa y se realiz&oacute; como una gran celebraci&oacute;n. La lista de regalos para Kulture era de objetos lujos y de muy buen gusto.</p> <p>T<a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/offset-pide-perdon-publicamente-a-cardi-b-en-desesperado-video/">ras su ruptura</a>, su esposo <strong>Offset</strong> le dej&oacute; un mensaje en las redes sociales para pedirle perd&oacute;n y as&iacute; intentar recuperar a su amada y madre de su hija.</p> <p>Los intentos del rapero por volver con su querida esposa no han parado. Por eso, el rapero decidi&oacute; hacer algo inesperado. Offset interrumpi&oacute; un conicerto de la int&eacute;rprete de &#8220;I like it&#8221; junto a <strong>J Blavin</strong> y <strong>Bad Bunny, </strong>y le pidi&oacute; perd&oacute;n <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/offset-sorprende-asi-a-cardi-b-en-el-escenario-sin-que-ella-lo-esperase/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">durante un concierto en tarima en Los &Aacute;ngeles</a>.</p> <p>La aparici&oacute;n de Offset en el escenario de Cardi B dej&oacute; en at&oacute;nita a la vocalista y a sus fan ante el gesto del int&eacute;rprete. &iquest;Habr&aacute; reconciliaci&oacute;n entre Cardi B y Offset? El tiempo dir&aacute;.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Cardi B y Offset

Cardi B y Offset sorprendieron al anunciar que se habían casado este año.

No obstante, los padres de la hermosa Kulture, quien nació en julio de este año y fue presentada hace poco en las redes sociales, volvieron a causar asombro entre sus fans al anunciar su separación.

Máxime luego de haber hecho tan pública su relación. Además, Cardi y Offset realizaron un baby shower para su niña por todo lo alto. En la fiesta, Cardi lucía preciosa y se realizó como una gran celebración. La lista de regalos para Kulture era de objetos lujos y de muy buen gusto.

Tras su ruptura, su esposo Offset le dejó un mensaje en las redes sociales para pedirle perdón y así intentar recuperar a su amada y madre de su hija.

Los intentos del rapero por volver con su querida esposa no han parado. Por eso, el rapero decidió hacer algo inesperado. Offset interrumpió un conicerto de la intérprete de “I like it” junto a J Blavin y Bad Bunny, y le pidió perdón durante un concierto en tarima en Los Ángeles.

La aparición de Offset en el escenario de Cardi B dejó en atónita a la vocalista y a sus fan ante el gesto del intérprete. ¿Habrá reconciliación entre Cardi B y Offset? El tiempo dirá.

 

<p><strong>Francisca Lachapel </strong>se comprometi&oacute; con su novio <strong>Francesco Zampogna</strong> durante un viaje a Dub&aacute;i la semana pasada. Hoy el joven italiano public&oacute; <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/mensaje-del-novio-de-francisca-en-redes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">una imagen donde aparece junto a su novia</a> caminando en el desierto momentos antes de la pedida de mano, acompa&ntilde;ado de un hermoso mensaje.<strong><br /> </strong></p>
Francisca Lachapel

Francisca Lachapel se comprometió con su novio Francesco Zampogna durante un viaje a Dubái la semana pasada. Hoy el joven italiano publicó una imagen donde aparece junto a su novia caminando en el desierto momentos antes de la pedida de mano, acompañado de un hermoso mensaje.

<p>Los actores argentinos <strong>Juan </strong>y<strong> Maki Soler</strong>, padres de dos ni&ntilde;as,<a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/juan-soler-y-maki-soler-anuncian-su-separacion/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> anunciaron su separaci&oacute;n en buenos t&eacute;rminos tras 15 a&ntilde;os de matrimon</a>io.&nbsp;</p>
Juan Soler y Maki Soler

Los actores argentinos Juan y Maki Soler, padres de dos niñas, anunciaron su separación en buenos términos tras 15 años de matrimonio. 

<p><strong> Karol G </strong>y<strong> Anuel AA</strong> de cierta forma, <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/karol-g-y-anuel-aa-su-beso-el-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">confirmaron los rumores de un posible romance con un beso</a> en tarima durante un concierto de la vocalista colombiana en el United Palace Theater el 17 de noviembre en Nueva York.</p>
Karol G y Anuel AA 

Karol G y Anuel AA de cierta forma, confirmaron los rumores de un posible romance con un beso en tarima durante un concierto de la vocalista colombiana en el United Palace Theater el 17 de noviembre en Nueva York.

<p><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/gabriel-soto-geraldine-bazan-firman-divorcio/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Geraldine Baz&aacute;n </strong>y <strong>Gabriel Soto</strong> anunciaron su separaci&oacute;n y posterior divorcio</a> a mediados de a&ntilde;o. La noticia de que la pareja de actores mexicanos, padres de dos ni&ntilde;as juntos, disolv&iacute;a <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/geraldine-bazan-sobre-gabriel-soto/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">su matrimonio</a> impact&oacute; a sus m&aacute;s fieles seguidores.<strong><br /> </strong></p>
Geraldine Bazán y Gabriel Soto

Geraldine Bazán y Gabriel Soto anunciaron su separación y posterior divorcio a mediados de año. La noticia de que la pareja de actores mexicanos, padres de dos niñas juntos, disolvía su matrimonio impactó a sus más fieles seguidores.

<p><strong>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian</strong> y<strong> Tristan Thompson</strong> <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/escandalos-de-las-kardashian-jenner/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">han dejado a muchos boquiabiertos al continuar su relaci&oacute;n tras el esc&aacute;ndalo de infidelidad</a> que portagoniz&oacute; el baloncelista al ser captado en video con dos mujeres d&iacute;as antes del nacimiento de su hija<strong> True</strong>, el 12 de abril.</p>
Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson han dejado a muchos boquiabiertos al continuar su relación tras el escándalo de infidelidad que portagonizó el baloncelista al ser captado en video con dos mujeres días antes del nacimiento de su hija True, el 12 de abril.

<p><strong>Kylie Jenner</strong> y<strong> Travis Scott</strong>, quienes tuvieron a su primera hija juntos,<strong> Stormi Webster</strong> el 1 de febrero de este a&ntilde;o, mantienen una s&oacute;lida relaci&oacute;n de pareja. Incluos, el rapero cont&aacute; con el apoyo de su &#8220;esposita&#8221; como le llama de cari&ntilde;o a la propietaria de Kylie Cosmetics, durante su tour de conciertos <em>Astro World.</em></p>
Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott, quienes tuvieron a su primera hija juntos, Stormi Webster el 1 de febrero de este año, mantienen una sólida relación de pareja. Incluos, el rapero contá con el apoyo de su “esposita” como le llama de cariño a la propietaria de Kylie Cosmetics, durante su tour de conciertos Astro World.

<p><strong>Alex Rodr&iacute;guez y Jennifer L&oacute;pez</strong> han demostrado que tenido un maravilloso a&ntilde;o como pareja y a nivel profesional. Las demostraciones de amor entre la pareja es constante en las redes y frente a las c&aacute;maras. <strong><br /> </strong></p>
Alex Rodriguez y Jennifer López

Alex Rodríguez y Jennifer López han demostrado que tenido un maravilloso año como pareja y a nivel profesional. Las demostraciones de amor entre la pareja es constante en las redes y frente a las cámaras.

<p><strong>Chiquis Rivera</strong> y<strong> Lorenzo M&eacute;ndez</strong> optaron por resolver sus problemas y continuar con su relaci&oacute;n de noviazgo, que seg&uacute;n nos muestran en las redes va viento en popa.</p>
Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez

Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez optaron por resolver sus problemas y continuar con su relación de noviazgo, que según nos muestran en las redes va viento en popa.

<p><strong>Lupillo Rivera </strong>y<strong> Mayeli Alonso </strong>anunciaron su separaci&oacute;n y <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/lupillo-rivera-su-divorcio/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">confirmaron posteriormente su divorcio </a>a mediados de julio. <strong><br /> </strong></p>
Lupillo Rivera y Mayeli Alonso

Lupillo Rivera y Mayeli Alonso anunciaron su separación y confirmaron posteriormente su divorcio a mediados de julio.

