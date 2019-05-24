Princess Charlotte Is Joining Big Brother Prince George at School This Fall!

Make room on the playground for Princess Charlotte!

The 4-year-old royal will join her big brother, Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea in September, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, Headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School, which she began in January 2018. The school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall, and very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

Prince George began attending Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2017.

Image zoom PA Images/Sipa

Image zoom Prince George and Princess CharlotteMatt Porteous/PA

The $23,000-a-year establishment, which is about four miles south of the family’s Kensington Palace home, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to The Good Schools Guide. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

Sporty parents like Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been partly attracted to the school by the amount of physical activity – sports take up 20 percent of the curriculum time.