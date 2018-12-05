Pete Davidson blocked Ariana Grande after split, said she's 'not good for my health': source

Ariana Grande reached out to Pete Davidson after their breakup — but he wanted zero contact with the pop star.

A source tells PEOPLE that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, messaged the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, following their split this fall.

“He blocked her and said, ‘Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life,’” the source says. (Grande’s rep had no comment.)

Grande has confirmed that he blocked her on social media. According to a screengrab of a private message with a fan, she wrote, “I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that.”

She then replied to the fan’s tweet about the interaction with a heart emoji.