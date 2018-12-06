Noah Centineo Is 'Super Excited' for To All the Boys I Loved Before 2: 'The Story Has to Be Told'

You gonna break our hearts, Peter Kavinsky?

Noah Centineo hasn’t heard “a word” about the To All the Boys I Loved Beforesequel since Netflix and Paramount announced they’re developing an adaptation of Jenny Han’s second book about a dreamy teen who writes letters to her crushes.

Still, the actor — whose breakout role as surprisingly sensitive lax bro Peter Kavinsky landed him in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue — is psyched about the possibility.

“Are you kidding me? Super excited. I would love to do a sequel, that would be incredible, man,” he tells PEOPLE. “One, just because it’s such a great story and it needs to be finished. The story has to be told. And two, because I miss Lana [Condor]. I miss the f— out of Lana and Israel [Broussard], Trezzo [Mahoro] and everyone. I can’t wait to see everybody and hang out again. That was such a treasure, being in Vancouver with them.”

Since To All the Boys started streaming on Netflix in August, the 22-year-old’s been busy booking A-list jobs like the Charlie’s Angels reboot. But first things first: He appears in t@gged, a psychological thriller that is moving to Hulu for its third season.

The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu now, too, meaning Centineo’s army of fans (he is, after all, a certified Internet Boyfriend) are finally discovering the dark series, which follows three teen girls being cyber-stalked by a mysterious and very violent enemy. (Think Pretty Little Liars, but punk.)

“I’m so happy that it’s on Hulu. That’s just the greatest thing ever. It deserves to be on a streaming platform of that caliber, and I’m really, really psyched about that,” Centineo says.

He plays Hawk, a tutor who’s romancing Hailey (Lia Marie Johnson) — and the character’s a welcome twist on familiar territory.

“He’s intelligent but he’s also a bad-ass, and it was a different role, a slightly different take on, quote-unquote, ‘boy next door,’” the Fosters alum explains. “T@gged is really, really dope. I’m really proud of it, and I really love the role of Hawk. It’s arguably one of my favorite roles I’ve played.”

Though much of the drama stretches the imagination (did your high school have a cult where everyone wore animal masks around a bonfire?),t@gged offers insights into the consequences of all-consuming social media.

“I think social media has a lot of negative impact and negative effects. These are fairly extreme and horrifying and really gruesome,” he says. “Serotonin and dopamine are chemicals that our brain produces naturally. … If you smoke a cigarette … you get addicted to that feeling, and then you crave cigarettes, you keep going to that. Well, social media is the exact same thing. You post a picture, you get comments, likes, followers, and the more of those you get, your brain gets a little bit of serotonin, little bit of dopamine, and it’s addicting. That’s why people are always on their phones.”

He adds: “I think it’s not far-fetched to say that t@gged is an allegory to that.”

T@gged seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Hulu, and season 3 premieres Friday.