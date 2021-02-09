Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina's Most Romantic Instagram Posts

Natti Natasha is engaged to her manager Raphy Pina and they no longer hide their love. See the couple's most romantic photos on social media.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina are on their way to the altar. The couple recently revealed they are engaged and went Instagram-official in January. The Dominican reggaetonera and her manager, the owner of Pina Records, kept their love away from social media and the public light, although it was rumored for years that they were dating. They appeared together for the first time as a couple in Rozzano's music video "Inédito." We celebrate their love story with a look at their most romantic Instagram posts.

The Puerto Rican music producer loves going out on his boat with his future wife.

Natti Natasha wowed her fans with this photo of her engagement ring. They still haven't revealed when or where the wedding will be, but they seem to be fully enjoying this moment.

After announcing their engagement, the couple spent a few days at the beach in Puerto Rico. Pina also enjoyed a brunch with Natti and some family and friends on his yacht.

They enjoy being close to nature, kayaking, and riding jet skis together. Pina shared a video singing "Inédito" and "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Natti on a kayak. "I'm happy," she says in the clip, kissing and hugging her fiancé.