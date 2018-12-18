Nathalia Casco celebra su baby shower y cuenta los días para conocer a su bebé

Nathalia Casco celebra su baby shower y espera ilusionada el nacimiento de su segunda hija. La ex concursante de Nuestra Belleza Latina, de 32 años, ha compartido los momentos más memorables de su segundo embarazo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, como revelar el sexo de su bebé tras realizarse un ultrasonido. También ha deslumbrado con sensuales bailes y glamurosas sesiones de fotos. La guapa hondureña ya cuenta los días para conocer a su princesa y dice sentirse "llenita de amor".

December 17, 2018 08:22 PM
<p><strong>Nathalia Casco</strong> ya est&aacute; contando los d&iacute;as para convertirse en mam&aacute; por segunda vez. La ex concursante de <em>Nuestra Belleza Latina</em> espera una ni&ntilde;a. La hondure&ntilde;a ya es madre de <strong>Daniela,&nbsp;</strong>de 11 a&ntilde;os, y espera otra beb&eacute; con su pareja<strong> Kike Jackson.</strong> La modelo y cantante de 32 a&ntilde;os opt&oacute; por un elegante vestido blanco para celebrar la fiesta de bienvenida de su hija por nacer. &#8220;El s&aacute;bado celebramos mi baby shower y mi cumplea&ntilde;os que que es hoy. Les cuento que estuvo muy lindo. Gracias a mi familia hermosa por tan lindo detalle, en especial a mi hermana <strong>Joselyn Hern&aacute;ndez,</strong> quien fue la que organiz&oacute; todo&#8221;, expres&oacute; Casco en Instagram junto a esta imagen.</p>
BENDECIDA

Nathalia Casco ya está contando los días para convertirse en mamá por segunda vez. La ex concursante de Nuestra Belleza Latina espera una niña. La hondureña ya es madre de Daniela, de 11 años, y espera otra bebé con su pareja Kike Jackson. La modelo y cantante de 32 años optó por un elegante vestido blanco para celebrar la fiesta de bienvenida de su hija por nacer. “El sábado celebramos mi baby shower y mi cumpleaños que que es hoy. Les cuento que estuvo muy lindo. Gracias a mi familia hermosa por tan lindo detalle, en especial a mi hermana Joselyn Hernández, quien fue la que organizó todo”, expresó Casco en Instagram junto a esta imagen.

<p>Casco escogi&oacute; una delicada decoraci&oacute;n en tonos rosa, blanco y dorado para su baby shower.</p>
ESPERANDO A SU PRINCESA

Casco escogió una delicada decoración en tonos rosa, blanco y dorado para su baby shower.

<p>La hondure&ntilde;a ha compartido en sus redes sociales cada momento importante de su segundo embarazo.</p>
NAVIDAD INOLVIDABLE

La hondureña ha compartido en sus redes sociales cada momento importante de su segundo embarazo.

<p>&#8220;Sin duda alguna diciembre es mi mes favorito porque aparte que es para celebrar y compartir en familia, tambi&eacute;n es el mes en que cumplo a&ntilde;os. &iexcl;Tengo m&aacute;s panza que pap&aacute; Noel!&#8221;, brome&oacute;.</p>
SU MEJOR REGALO

“Sin duda alguna diciembre es mi mes favorito porque aparte que es para celebrar y compartir en familia, también es el mes en que cumplo años. ¡Tengo más panza que papá Noel!”, bromeó.

<p>Durante su embarazo, la modelo no ha perdido el glamour y hasta se pinta los labios de rojo.</p>
MAMÁ ESTRELLA

Durante su embarazo, la modelo no ha perdido el glamour y hasta se pinta los labios de rojo.

<p>&#8220;Miren que grande est&aacute; mi princesa&#8221;, presumi&oacute; Casco sobre su primog&eacute;nita Daniela, quien espera ilusionada a su hermanita.</p>
SU MEJOR ALIADA

“Miren que grande está mi princesa”, presumió Casco sobre su primogénita Daniela, quien espera ilusionada a su hermanita.

<p>Casco se ha sorprendido de lo mucho que ha crecido su barriga y se siente bendecida con esta beb&eacute; que siempre anhel&oacute;.</p>
LA DULCE ESPERA

Casco se ha sorprendido de lo mucho que ha crecido su barriga y se siente bendecida con esta bebé que siempre anheló.

<p>La ex reina de belleza ha mostrado tambi&eacute;n su lado sexy con estas fotos vestida de Caperucita y <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/nathalia-casco-sexy-baile-embarazada/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">videos bailando embarazada</a>.</p>
CAPERUCITA

La ex reina de belleza ha mostrado también su lado sexy con estas fotos vestida de Caperucita y videos bailando embarazada.

<p>La hermosa mam&aacute; presume sus curvas y se siente orgullosa de su cuerpo en toda etapa.</p>
TERAPIA DE AGUA

La hermosa mamá presume sus curvas y se siente orgullosa de su cuerpo en toda etapa.

<p>Su pareja Kike Jackson ha estado ah&iacute; para consentirla y es su mejor fot&oacute;grafo durante el embarazo.</p>
AMADA

Su pareja Kike Jackson ha estado ahí para consentirla y es su mejor fotógrafo durante el embarazo.

<p>&ldquo;&iexcl;La verdad he comido de todo! Perd&iacute; la dieta, pero estoy pensando en comenzar una rutina de ejercicios para embarazadas&#8221;, dijo a<em> People en Espa&ntilde;ol.</em></p>
REINA DE CORAZONES

“¡La verdad he comido de todo! Perdí la dieta, pero estoy pensando en comenzar una rutina de ejercicios para embarazadas”, dijo a People en Español.

<p>&ldquo;Estoy muy feliz porque lo deseaba hace muchos a&ntilde;os&rdquo;, dice Casco. Su prometido, el bailar&iacute;n y core&oacute;grafo hondure&ntilde;o <strong>Kike Jackson,&nbsp;</strong>comparte su emoci&oacute;n. &ldquo;Los dos est&aacute;bamos esperando con ansias que el test diera positivo&rdquo;.</p>
PLENITUD

“Estoy muy feliz porque lo deseaba hace muchos años”, dice Casco. Su prometido, el bailarín y coreógrafo hondureño Kike Jackson, comparte su emoción. “Los dos estábamos esperando con ansias que el test diera positivo”.

