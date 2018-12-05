Conoce a las 10 mujeres más poderosas del mundo de Forbes

Angela Merkel
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Theresa May
Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Christine Lagarde
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Mary Barra
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Abigail Johnson
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
Melinda Gates
Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW)
Susan Wojcicki
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25
Ana Botín
Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Marillyn Hewson
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Ginni Rometty
Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)
1 of 10
Advertisement