Conoce a las 10 mujeres más poderosas del mundo de Forbes

La revista Forbes publicó su lista anual de las 100 Mujeres más poderosas del mundo. La lista celebra ícono, inovadores, instigadores que usan su voz para hacer cambios dejando una huella en el mundo. Conoce las top 10 de la lista.

More
Rafael García
December 05, 2018 05:25 PM
<p>Merkel se convirti&oacute; en<a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/ella-es-la-ganadora-de-competencia-exatlon-estados-unidos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> la primera mujer</a>&nbsp;canciller de Alemania en el 2005 y actualmente es una de las figuras pol&iacute;ticas m&aacute;s importantes e influyentes del mundo.</p>
pinterest
Angela Merkel 

Merkel se convirtió en la primera mujer canciller de Alemania en el 2005 y actualmente es una de las figuras políticas más importantes e influyentes del mundo.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
<p>May es la primer ministro del Reino Unido desde el 2016, luego de la <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/musica/ana-gabriel-renuncia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">renuncia</a> de David Cameron tras la victoria del Brexit.&nbsp;</p> <p>Durante los &uacute;ltimos dos a&ntilde;os, May ha negociado la salida de su pa&iacute;s de la Uni&oacute;n&nbsp;Europea sin que haya encontrado una f&oacute;rmula que contente a todo el mundo. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Theresa May

May es la primer ministro del Reino Unido desde el 2016, luego de la renuncia de David Cameron tras la victoria del Brexit. 

Durante los últimos dos años, May ha negociado la salida de su país de la Unión Europea sin que haya encontrado una fórmula que contente a todo el mundo.  

Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<p>Lagarde es la m&aacute;xima responsable del Fondo Monetario Internacional desde el 2011, la mayor entidad financiera multinacional del planeta.</p>
pinterest
Christine Lagarde

Lagarde es la máxima responsable del Fondo Monetario Internacional desde el 2011, la mayor entidad financiera multinacional del planeta.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<p>Barra es la m&aacute;xima ejecutiva de General Motors, la mayor empresa automotriz de Estados Unidos, a la que debe liderar entre los profundos cambios que atraviesa el mundo de la automoci&oacute;n con las nuevas tecnolog&iacute;as. Para invertir en ellas acaba de anunciar despidos masivos y cierres de f&aacute;bricas.</p>
pinterest
Mary Barra

Barra es la máxima ejecutiva de General Motors, la mayor empresa automotriz de Estados Unidos, a la que debe liderar entre los profundos cambios que atraviesa el mundo de la automoción con las nuevas tecnologías. Para invertir en ellas acaba de anunciar despidos masivos y cierres de fábricas.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
<p>Johnson se convirti&oacute; en la CEO de Fidelity Investments en el 2014 y es due&ntilde;a de 24.5% de la firma, que gestiona m&aacute;s de $2 billones.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Abigail Johnson

Johnson se convirtió en la CEO de Fidelity Investments en el 2014 y es dueña de 24.5% de la firma, que gestiona más de $2 billones. 

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
<p>Gates mantiene su posicion como la mujer m&aacute;s poderosa en el campo de filantrop&iacute;a por su posici&oacute;n de copresidente de la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, la mayor entidad ben&eacute;fica del mundo.</p>
pinterest
Melinda Gates

Gates mantiene su posicion como la mujer más poderosa en el campo de filantropía por su posición de copresidente de la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, la mayor entidad benéfica del mundo.

Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW)
<p>Wojcicki es desde hace cuatro a&ntilde;os la CEO de YouTube, una plataforma digital con m&aacute;s de 1,900 millones de usuarios mensuales.&nbsp;</p> <p>El portal tiene un valor monetario de $90,000 millones.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Susan Wojcicki

Wojcicki es desde hace cuatro años la CEO de YouTube, una plataforma digital con más de 1,900 millones de usuarios mensuales. 

El portal tiene un valor monetario de $90,000 millones. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25
<p>La banquera espa&ntilde;ola es la presidente del Banco Santander desde el 2014. Ha lanzado un programa que apoya el desarrollo de j&oacute;venes universitarios que est&aacute;n aspirando a crecer en el mundo de los negocios, llamado Santander X.</p>
pinterest
Ana Botín 

La banquera española es la presidente del Banco Santander desde el 2014. Ha lanzado un programa que apoya el desarrollo de jóvenes universitarios que están aspirando a crecer en el mundo de los negocios, llamado Santander X.

Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<p>CEO de Lockheed Martin desde el 2013, Forbes destaca que desde que tom&oacute; las riendas de la compa&ntilde;&iacute;a increment&oacute; el ingreso internacional de un 17% a un 30%.</p>
pinterest
Marillyn Hewson

CEO de Lockheed Martin desde el 2013, Forbes destaca que desde que tomó las riendas de la compañía incrementó el ingreso internacional de un 17% a un 30%.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Rometty es la CEO de IBM, donde ha situado en el centro de su estrategia la computaci&oacute;n cognitiva.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Ginni Rometty

Rometty es la CEO de IBM, donde ha situado en el centro de su estrategia la computación cognitiva. 

 

Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Angela Merkel 

Merkel se convirtió en la primera mujer canciller de Alemania en el 2005 y actualmente es una de las figuras políticas más importantes e influyentes del mundo.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Theresa May

May es la primer ministro del Reino Unido desde el 2016, luego de la renuncia de David Cameron tras la victoria del Brexit. 

Durante los últimos dos años, May ha negociado la salida de su país de la Unión Europea sin que haya encontrado una fórmula que contente a todo el mundo.  

3 of 10 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Christine Lagarde

Lagarde es la máxima responsable del Fondo Monetario Internacional desde el 2011, la mayor entidad financiera multinacional del planeta.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Mary Barra

Barra es la máxima ejecutiva de General Motors, la mayor empresa automotriz de Estados Unidos, a la que debe liderar entre los profundos cambios que atraviesa el mundo de la automoción con las nuevas tecnologías. Para invertir en ellas acaba de anunciar despidos masivos y cierres de fábricas.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Abigail Johnson

Johnson se convirtió en la CEO de Fidelity Investments en el 2014 y es dueña de 24.5% de la firma, que gestiona más de $2 billones. 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW)

Melinda Gates

Gates mantiene su posicion como la mujer más poderosa en el campo de filantropía por su posición de copresidente de la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, la mayor entidad benéfica del mundo.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25

Susan Wojcicki

Wojcicki es desde hace cuatro años la CEO de YouTube, una plataforma digital con más de 1,900 millones de usuarios mensuales. 

El portal tiene un valor monetario de $90,000 millones. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ana Botín 

La banquera española es la presidente del Banco Santander desde el 2014. Ha lanzado un programa que apoya el desarrollo de jóvenes universitarios que están aspirando a crecer en el mundo de los negocios, llamado Santander X.

Advertisement
9 of 10 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Marillyn Hewson

CEO de Lockheed Martin desde el 2013, Forbes destaca que desde que tomó las riendas de la compañía incrementó el ingreso internacional de un 17% a un 30%.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

Ginni Rometty

Rometty es la CEO de IBM, donde ha situado en el centro de su estrategia la computación cognitiva. 

 

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST