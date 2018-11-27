Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Engagement Anniversary Apart

It’s been exactly one year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal engagement to the world — and its been a whirlwind 365 days!

The couple tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony in May, attended several royal family events over the summer, embarked on their first major royal tour together this fall and announced they are expecting their first child in the spring.

But the newlyweds are spending the first anniversary of their historic engagement apart, as Harry concludes his two-day visit to Zambia on Tuesday. The 34-year-old royal, who has spoken about his love for Africa and has made several visits there with the Duchess of Sussex, is in Zambia on behalf of the Commonwealth (he’s the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.) and to meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.

Harry made the trip solo, while Meghan, who is in her second trimester, remained at home, where she is busy preparing for the couple’s big move to Windsor.

The newlyweds are moving out of their home at Kensington Palace (where Prince William and Kate Middleton also live with their three children), and into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, which is on the same grounds where their evening wedding party was held and where their engagement photos were taken last year.