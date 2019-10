Lady Gaga sufre aparatosa caída en plena actuación en un concierto en Las Vegas

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped.

Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE

— Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019