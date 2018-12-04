Kim Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney Is the Most Likely to Sue Her: 'She Is Ruthless'

Kim Kardashian West knows not to cross Kourtney Kardashian.

In a newly released segment from her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance in July, Kim, 38, plays a game of “3 Ridiculous Questions” with host Jimmy Kimmel — and inevitably spills some family tea.

After pondering the existential question of whether a selfie is really a selfie if no one likes it — spoiler alert: it is — Kim is asked to reveal which of her sisters would be the most likely to sue her.

“Kourtney,” Kim responds. “She is ruthless.”

Asked whether Kourtney, 39, has ever threatened legal action against her in the past, Kim says, “Maybe as a joke.”

“When I used her character in a video game. And I paid her,” she adds. “But yeah — she wanted more.”

Indeed, in 2015, the sisters ended up at each other’s throats over Kim’s decision to feature her older sister in her wildly successful mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. (Though Kourtney eventually agreed for her character to be included, she initially had no interest.)

“It’s ridiculous for you to just not do that for me as a favor, because I’ve done so much for you,” Kim ranted during one episode. “And for Scott [Disick] to call me and say, ‘You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game’ — I’m like, ‘Buy her a pair of shoes? All the s— I’ve done for her? I’m not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes. I bought her a f—ing career!’ “

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!