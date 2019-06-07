Irina Shayk Said She Was 'Happy' Keeping Life with Bradley Cooper 'Quiet' Months Before Split

Irina Shayk explained why she kept her relationship with Bradley Cooperprivate just months before the two split after four years together.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017, an insider told PEOPLE exclusively. The Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel began dating in the spring of 2015.

But the ultra-private celebrities always kept their romance out of the spotlight, rarely commenting on each other publicly and eschewing social media PDA.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she told Glamour UK in February. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Image zoom Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk STEVE GRANITZ/WIREIMAGE

Cooper had a big year in 2018 with the release of his hit film A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards and marked his directorial debut. After awards season — and a jam-packed promotional tour alongside costar Lady Gaga — ended, Cooper slowed down to focus on his family, a source told PEOPLE in April 2019.

“Bradley spends every day with his family,” the source said. “Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

The source added, “He has been all about his family.”

Cooper and Shayk sparked engagement rumors in 2016 when the model was spotted wearing a large emerald stone on her ring finger. She continued to wear the ring for more than two years.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that raising their child was more important than getting married: “They’re focused on their daughter, and they seem happy together.”