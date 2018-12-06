Fotos del recuerdo de Jenni Rivera y sus hijos

El 9 de diciembre hace seis años de la trágica muerte de la cantante mexicana Jenni Rivera, pero su familia y fanáticos siguen recordándola. Su hija, la cantante Chiquis Rivera, compartió esta foto del recuerdo de la Diva de la Banda el pasado Día de las Madres. Su mensaje dice: “Mi razón de ser, mi reina, mi primer amor, mi roca, mi maestra, mi todo. No hay un día que pase que no te extrañe. Que no extrañe tu sonrisa, que no extrañe tu risa contagiosa y esa mirada que me dabas cuando te sentías orgullosa de mí”. Chiquis también le pide a su madre en el mensaje, su protección desde el cielo. “Guíame y protégeme. Te amo con todo mi corazón”.