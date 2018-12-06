Fotos del recuerdo de Jenni Rivera y sus hijos

Recordamos a la Diva de la Banda con estas fotos TBT que han compartido en Instagram sus seres queridos. El 9 de diciembre de 2012, Jenni Rivera falleció dejando una historia de éxito tras de sí. Su familia sigue extrañándola a diario. “Extraño sus abrazos, su llamada y su amor”, dijo Rosa Rivera, la madre de Jenni, a People en Español. “Las dos nos dimos tanto amor. ¡Me hace falta! Hay veces que le digo a Dios: ‘tú puedes permitir que mi hija se dé una asomadita y vea a sus hijas, vea a Rosie, a nosotros y diga ‘buen trabajo están haciendo'. Eso le pido a Dios, para él todo es posible”.

Lena Hansen
December 06, 2018 05:33 PM
<p>El 9 de diciembre hace seis a&ntilde;os de la tr&aacute;gica muerte de la<a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/foto-nueva-de-jenni-rivera-en-redes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> cantante mexicana</a><strong> Jenni Rivera,</strong> pero su familia y fan&aacute;ticos siguen record&aacute;ndola. Su hija, la cantante <strong>Chiquis Rivera</strong>, comparti&oacute; esta foto del recuerdo de la Diva de la Banda el pasado D&iacute;a de las Madres. Su mensaje dice: &#8220;Mi raz&oacute;n de ser, mi reina, mi primer amor, mi roca, mi maestra, mi todo. No hay un d&iacute;a que pase que no te extra&ntilde;e. Que no extra&ntilde;e tu sonrisa, que no extra&ntilde;e tu risa contagiosa y esa mirada que me dabas cuando te sent&iacute;as orgullosa de m&iacute;&#8221;. Chiquis tambi&eacute;n le pide a su madre en el mensaje, su protecci&oacute;n desde el cielo. &#8220;Gu&iacute;ame y prot&eacute;geme. Te amo con todo mi coraz&oacute;n&#8221;.</p>
ETERNAMENTE JENNI

El 9 de diciembre hace seis años de la trágica muerte de la cantante mexicana Jenni Rivera, pero su familia y fanáticos siguen recordándola. Su hija, la cantante Chiquis Rivera, compartió esta foto del recuerdo de la Diva de la Banda el pasado Día de las Madres. Su mensaje dice: “Mi razón de ser, mi reina, mi primer amor, mi roca, mi maestra, mi todo. No hay un día que pase que no te extrañe. Que no extrañe tu sonrisa, que no extrañe tu risa contagiosa y esa mirada que me dabas cuando te sentías orgullosa de mí”. Chiquis también le pide a su madre en el mensaje, su protección desde el cielo. “Guíame y protégeme. Te amo con todo mi corazón”.

Instagram/@chiquisoficial
<p>Chiquis tambi&eacute;n comparti&oacute; esta foto con su famosa mam&aacute; con la emotiva dedicatoria por el cumplea&ntilde;os de la Diva de la Banda: &#8220;Feliz cumplea&ntilde;os a la reina de mi vida. Momma, no hay un d&iacute;a que pase en que no piense en ti, pero hoy te celebro y a Dios por bendecirme con tu vida hace 49 a&ntilde;os&#8221;.</p>
INOLVIDABLE

Chiquis también compartió esta foto con su famosa mamá con la emotiva dedicatoria por el cumpleaños de la Diva de la Banda: “Feliz cumpleaños a la reina de mi vida. Momma, no hay un día que pase en que no piense en ti, pero hoy te celebro y a Dios por bendecirme con tu vida hace 49 años”.

Instagram/@chiquisoficial
<p>Su hermana <strong>Rosie Rivera</strong> comparti&oacute; esta imagen de la cantante con el mensaje por su cumplea&ntilde;os en julio: &#8220;Tienes 49, pero luces como la eternidad&#8221;.</p>
ENIGMÁTICA

Su hermana Rosie Rivera compartió esta imagen de la cantante con el mensaje por su cumpleaños en julio: “Tienes 49, pero luces como la eternidad”.

Instagram/@rosierivera
<p>&#8220;Te aman, te honran, te admiran. Que dichosa soy de ser tu hermanita&#8221;, expres&oacute; Rosie con esta foto.</p>
SIEMPRE AMADA

“Te aman, te honran, te admiran. Que dichosa soy de ser tu hermanita”, expresó Rosie con esta foto.

Instagram/@rosierivera
<p>&#8220;TBT con mi mami&#8230;Lo que no dar&iacute;a por poder regresar a este d&iacute;a&#8221;, escribi&oacute; <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/chiquis-rivera-podra-convertirse-en-madre/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chiquis Rivera</a> junto a esta foto. &#8220;Te extra&ntilde;o tanto que me duele&#8221;.</p>
JENNI EN EL ALMA

“TBT con mi mami…Lo que no daría por poder regresar a este día”, escribió Chiquis Rivera junto a esta foto. “Te extraño tanto que me duele”.

Instagram/@chiquisoficial
<p>Su hija<strong> Jacqie Rivera</strong> record&oacute; este momento con <strong>Jenni Rivera</strong>, quien la acompa&ntilde;&oacute; en su boda. &#8220;C&oacute;mo me gustar&iacute;a poder regresar a este d&iacute;a, solo para estar contigo. Feliz D&iacute;a de las Madres a la mujer que nunca se rindi&oacute; conmigo, una de las mujeres m&aacute;s fuertes que conozco&#8221;.</p>
AMOR DE MADRE

Su hija Jacqie Rivera recordó este momento con Jenni Rivera, quien la acompañó en su boda. “Cómo me gustaría poder regresar a este día, solo para estar contigo. Feliz Día de las Madres a la mujer que nunca se rindió conmigo, una de las mujeres más fuertes que conozco”.

Instagram/@jacqierivera
<p>Jacqie Rivera tambi&eacute;n comparti&oacute; esta foto de su adolescencia con su madre. &#8220;No te preocupes por nosotros. Nos dejastes en manos de Dios hace tiempo y &Eacute;l nos est&aacute; cuidando ahora&#8221;, dice su mensaje unos meses despu&eacute;s de la muerte de Jenni.</p>
DUELO ETERNO

Jacqie Rivera también compartió esta foto de su adolescencia con su madre. “No te preocupes por nosotros. Nos dejastes en manos de Dios hace tiempo y Él nos está cuidando ahora”, dice su mensaje unos meses después de la muerte de Jenni.

Instagram/@jacqierivera
<p>Jacqie Rivera dedic&oacute; este mensaje a su madre tras su partida: &#8220;Mam&aacute; viviste una vida plena, hiciste tantas cosas maravillosas en tus 43 a&ntilde;os de vida. Inspiraste y ayudaste a tanta gente&#8221;.</p>
SU PRINCESA

Jacqie Rivera dedicó este mensaje a su madre tras su partida: “Mamá viviste una vida plena, hiciste tantas cosas maravillosas en tus 43 años de vida. Inspiraste y ayudaste a tanta gente”.

Instagram/@jacqierivera
<p>&#8220;Esta es la &uacute;ltima foto que yo me tom&eacute; con mi mam&aacute;&#8221;, escribi&oacute; su hijo <strong>Johnny Angel L&oacute;pez</strong> en Instagram. &#8220;Extra&ntilde;o estos momentos simples, cuando ella me hac&iacute;a algo de comer, cuando me llevaba a la escuela, tiempo en familia&#8221;.</p>
SIN DESPEDIDA

“Esta es la última foto que yo me tomé con mi mamá”, escribió su hijo Johnny Angel López en Instagram. “Extraño estos momentos simples, cuando ella me hacía algo de comer, cuando me llevaba a la escuela, tiempo en familia”.

Instagram/ @juanangeloficial
<p>Su hijo Johnny comparti&oacute; esta foto de sus padres. Jenni Rivera estaba embarazada de &eacute;l aqu&iacute;. &#8220;Por favor amen a sus padres porque solo tendr&aacute;n una mam&aacute; y un pap&aacute;&#8221;, expres&oacute;.</p>
MARIPOSA DE BARRIO

Su hijo Johnny compartió esta foto de sus padres. Jenni Rivera estaba embarazada de él aquí. “Por favor amen a sus padres porque solo tendrán una mamá y un papá”, expresó.

Instagram/ @juanangeloficial
<p>Johnny comparti&oacute; esta tierna foto con la Diva de la Banda en su rol de mam&aacute;.</p>
AMOR DEL BUENO

Johnny compartió esta tierna foto con la Diva de la Banda en su rol de mamá.

Instagram/ @juanangeloficial
<p>Sin duda el legado de <strong>Jenni Rivera</strong> se mantiene vivo en su m&uacute;sica, los corazones de sus fan&aacute;ticos, sus hijos y toda su familia. Sus hijas<strong> Chiqui Rivera</strong> &mdash;y <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/rivera-cantante/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ahora <strong>Jacqie Rivera</strong></a>&mdash; han seguido sus pasos en la m&uacute;sica. Que en paz descanses reina.</p>
VIVA LA MÚSICA

Sin duda el legado de Jenni Rivera se mantiene vivo en su música, los corazones de sus fanáticos, sus hijos y toda su familia. Sus hijas Chiqui Rivera —y ahora Jacqie Rivera— han seguido sus pasos en la música. Que en paz descanses reina.

Instagram/@chiquisoficial
