¡No vas a creer cómo luce Cardi B al natural!

La rapera neoyorquina de sangre dominicana Cardi B se ha transformado en una de las estrellas del mundo del entretenimiento más populares del momento. No solo con su música y polémicas se ha robado la atención del público, también ha logrado convertirse en un ícono de la moda y la belleza. Aunque no es usual verla al natural, en su reciente paso por un aeropuerto de Nueva York sorprendió al no llevar ni una sola gota de maquillaje. ¿Cómo se ve? Te lo mostramos.