¡No vas a creer cómo luce Cardi B al natural!

La rapera neoyorquina de sangre dominicana Cardi B se ha transformado en una de las estrellas del mundo del entretenimiento más populares del momento. No solo con su música y polémicas se ha robado la atención del público, también ha logrado convertirse en un ícono de la moda y la belleza. Aunque no es usual verla al natural, en su reciente paso por un aeropuerto de Nueva York sorprendió al no llevar ni una sola gota de maquillaje. ¿Cómo se ve? Te lo mostramos.

Andrés Rubiano
November 24, 2018 06:34 AM
<p>Cuando se habla de los artistas latinos m&aacute;s populares del momento, no cabe duda de que en el listado debe aparecer el nombre de Cardi B, quien con <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/cardi-b-polemica-racial/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sus ocurrencias en las redes sociales</a> y su m&uacute;sica se ha consolidado como un &iacute;dolo para millones.</p>
¡Cardi, Cardi!

Cuando se habla de los artistas latinos más populares del momento, no cabe duda de que en el listado debe aparecer el nombre de Cardi B, quien con sus ocurrencias en las redes sociales y su música se ha consolidado como un ídolo para millones.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
<p>Su reconocimiento e impacto en el mundo del entretenimiento ha sido tal, que tan solo en su cuenta de Instagram tiene m&aacute;s de 36 millones de seguidores.</p>
Estrella de las redes

Su reconocimiento e impacto en el mundo del entretenimiento ha sido tal, que tan solo en su cuenta de Instagram tiene más de 36 millones de seguidores.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Cardi tambi&eacute;n se ha convertido en un &iacute;cono internacional de la moda y la belleza con sus camale&oacute;nicos looks, con los cuales <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/el-desnudo-de-cardi-b/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">se roba miradas a donde quiera que va</a>.</p>
¡Siempre regia!

Cardi también se ha convertido en un ícono internacional de la moda y la belleza con sus camaleónicos looks, con los cuales se roba miradas a donde quiera que va.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
<p>Verla al natural o sin maquillaje no es algo usual, por eso su m&aacute;s reciente paso por el aeropuerto JFK de la ciudad de Nueva York caus&oacute; algo de revuelo entre sus seguidores.</p>
Sin una gota

Verla al natural o sin maquillaje no es algo usual, por eso su más reciente paso por el aeropuerto JFK de la ciudad de Nueva York causó algo de revuelo entre sus seguidores.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
<p>Las c&aacute;maras de los paparazzi lograron captar as&iacute; a la estrella cuando arribaba a la Gran Manzana llevando adem&aacute;s un estilo de cabello muy colorido.</p>
¿Cardi?

Las cámaras de los paparazzi lograron captar así a la estrella cuando arribaba a la Gran Manzana llevando además un estilo de cabello muy colorido.

The Image Direct/The Grosby Group
<p>No hay duda de que la cantante de &eacute;xitos como &ldquo;Bodak Yellow&rdquo; y &ldquo;I Like It&rdquo; <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/ponte-bella/famosas-sin-maquillaje-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">se ve totalmente diferente</a> sin llevar su acostumbrado maquillaje.</p>
¡Qué cambio!

No hay duda de que la cantante de éxitos como “Bodak Yellow” y “I Like It” se ve totalmente diferente sin llevar su acostumbrado maquillaje.

The Image Direct/The Grosby Group
<p>La estrella de ra&iacute;ces latinas es toda una experta cuando de maquillaje se trata. Miles de sus fan&aacute;ticas siguen sus consejos y tips, por ello, los m&aacute;s recientes productos que la cantante lanz&oacute; al mercado <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/ponte-bella/este-pinta-labios-de-cardi-b-se-agoto-en-un-dia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">se agotaron en cuesti&oacute;n de minutos</a>.</p>
Reina del maquillaje

La estrella de raíces latinas es toda una experta cuando de maquillaje se trata. Miles de sus fanáticas siguen sus consejos y tips, por ello, los más recientes productos que la cantante lanzó al mercado se agotaron en cuestión de minutos.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
<p>Su estilo y belleza la han llevado a ser protagonista de las m&aacute;s recientes semanas de la moda en Nueva York y Mil&aacute;n.</p>
Una diva

Su estilo y belleza la han llevado a ser protagonista de las más recientes semanas de la moda en Nueva York y Milán.

MTV/TRL/Getty Images
<p>De hecho, su paso por un evento en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York dio mucho de qu&eacute; hablar en el importante evento, ya que se vio involucrada en una <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/niki-minaj-rompe-silencio-tras-pelea-cardi-b/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pelea con la tambi&eacute;n cantante Nicki Minaj</a>.</p>
¡Vaya lío!

De hecho, su paso por un evento en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York dio mucho de qué hablar en el importante evento, ya que se vio involucrada en una pelea con la también cantante Nicki Minaj.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
<p>A pesar de su peculiar y controversial estilo, la carrera de Cardi sigue en ascenso. Tan solo en este a&ntilde;o ha sido una de las estrellas m&aacute;s destacadas en las ceremonias de premiaci&oacute;n a lo mejor de la m&uacute;sica como los VMAs y los Grammy.</p>
Toda una artista

A pesar de su peculiar y controversial estilo, la carrera de Cardi sigue en ascenso. Tan solo en este año ha sido una de las estrellas más destacadas en las ceremonias de premiación a lo mejor de la música como los VMAs y los Grammy.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
