Famosos cuya estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood ha sido vandalizada

Han sido numerosas las celebridades que han tenido su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood. Sin embargo, también abundan los famosos cuya estrella ha sido vandalizada. La Diva del Bronx fue la última víctima recientemente. A continuación te mostramos las celebridades que conforman este grupo.

Rafael García
November 21, 2018 12:26 PM
<p><a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/paulina-rubio-habla-de-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">El presidente de Estados Unidos</a> ha sufrido en numerosas ocasiones la vandalizaci&oacute;n de su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood.&nbsp;</p> <p>En esta foto de este a&ntilde;o aparece su estrella con unas barras encima, simulando las rejas de una celda carcelaria.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Donald Trump

El presidente de Estados Unidos ha sufrido en numerosas ocasiones la vandalización de su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood. 

En esta foto de este año aparece su estrella con unas barras encima, simulando las rejas de una celda carcelaria. 

 

Plastic Jesus / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<p>En esta ocasi&oacute;n la estrella qued&oacute; literalmente hecha trizas luego de que alguien la destrozara por completo.&nbsp;</p>
Han sido varias veces

En esta ocasión la estrella quedó literalmente hecha trizas luego de que alguien la destrozara por completo. 

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
<p>El portal TMZ public&oacute; esta semana una foto donde aparece la estrella de<a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/jennifer-lopez-video-empuja-a-fan-controversia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> la Diva del Bronx</a> vandalizada con una marca negra.&nbsp;</p>
Jennifer López

El portal TMZ publicó esta semana una foto donde aparece la estrella de la Diva del Bronx vandalizada con una marca negra. 

Instagram / TMZ
<p>La estrella de las gemelas, quienes muchas veces lucen chaquetas de piel de animal, fue blanco de vandalismo por parte de alguien que les escribi&oacute;: &#8220;Brujas de piel de animal&#8221; encima de su estrella.&nbsp;</p>
Mary Kate y Ashley Olsen

La estrella de las gemelas, quienes muchas veces lucen chaquetas de piel de animal, fue blanco de vandalismo por parte de alguien que les escribió: “Brujas de piel de animal” encima de su estrella. 

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images
<p>La estrella de la cantante sufri&oacute; peque&ntilde;os da&ntilde;os, luego de que Carey hiciera su criticada presentaci&oacute;n de A&ntilde;o Nuevo en el 2017.&nbsp;</p> <p>Su estrella solo ten&iacute;a un signo de interrogaci&oacute;n al terminar su nombre.&nbsp;</p>
Mariah Carey

La estrella de la cantante sufrió pequeños daños, luego de que Carey hiciera su criticada presentación de Año Nuevo en el 2017. 

Su estrella solo tenía un signo de interrogación al terminar su nombre. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<p>La colombiana tambi&eacute;n se une al grupo de celebridades con estrellas vandalizadas.&nbsp;</p> <p>La suya fue vandalizada con la frase &#8220;#embryodefense&#8221;, a ra&iacute;z de la disputa legal con su expareja por la custodia de sus embriones.&nbsp;</p>
Sofía Vergara 

La colombiana también se une al grupo de celebridades con estrellas vandalizadas. 

La suya fue vandalizada con la frase “#embryodefense”, a raíz de la disputa legal con su expareja por la custodia de sus embriones. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<p>Luego de que docenas de mujeres acusaran al comediante y ahora convicto de haberlas acosado sexualmente, su estrella sufri&oacute; algunos da&ntilde;os.&nbsp;</p> <p>Alguien escribi&oacute; encima de su nombre la palabra &#8220;violador&#8221; varias veces.&nbsp;</p>
Bill Cosby

Luego de que docenas de mujeres acusaran al comediante y ahora convicto de haberlas acosado sexualmente, su estrella sufrió algunos daños. 

Alguien escribió encima de su nombre la palabra “violador” varias veces. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>La estrella del legendario cantante apareci&oacute; con varias frases como &#8220;Cost&oacute; mucho para ganar y poco para perder&#8221; escritas encima de su nombre.&nbsp;</p> <p>Las frases fueron escritas en diferentes colores, lo que hace suponer que fueron varias las personas que la vandalizaron.</p>
John Lennon

La estrella del legendario cantante apareció con varias frases como “Costó mucho para ganar y poco para perder” escritas encima de su nombre. 

Las frases fueron escritas en diferentes colores, lo que hace suponer que fueron varias las personas que la vandalizaron.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>Transcurridas 24 horas despu&eacute;s de su muerte, su estrella fue vandalizada.&nbsp;</p> <p>La persona utiliz&oacute; una crayola azul para dibujar una corona encima de su nombre, simbolizando que Hefner era el &#8220;rey de la cultura pop&#8221;.&nbsp;</p>
Hugh Hefner

Transcurridas 24 horas después de su muerte, su estrella fue vandalizada. 

La persona utilizó una crayola azul para dibujar una corona encima de su nombre, simbolizando que Hefner era el “rey de la cultura pop”. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
<p>La estrella del veterano comediante amaneci&oacute; un d&iacute;a en el 2009 con un peri&oacute;dico pegado a su nombre &mdash;el cual estaba cubierto de pintura negra.&nbsp;</p> <p>La C&aacute;mara de Comercio de Hollywood la limpi&oacute; inmediatamente.&nbsp;</p>
Ed McMahon

La estrella del veterano comediante amaneció un día en el 2009 con un periódico pegado a su nombre —el cual estaba cubierto de pintura negra. 

La Cámara de Comercio de Hollywood la limpió inmediatamente. 

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
