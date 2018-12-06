Demi Lovato’s Sister Slams the Singer’s Body Shamers: ‘My Sister Is Beautiful’

Demi Lovato’s sister has her back!

After the singer, 26, was body shamed online, her older sister Dallas came to the rescue and fired back at critics.

Dallas, 30, responded in a live video on Instagram.

“Ya know what? Here’s another thing. I’m just saying. To all the f—ing tabloids out there right now calling my sister fat, go f— yourself because she’s the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Dallas said in the video. “And everyone — why are you making my sister’s body the topic of your conversation? Go f— yourself.”

“I’m sorry, my sister is beautiful, she’s alive, she’s conquering a lot of really hard s—,” she continued. “So. Bye.”

Dallas posted the live video right after Demi shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram from her Brazilian jiu-jitsu workout — just her second Instagram post since her hospitalization for an overdose and subsequent time in rehab.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. 😝💪🏻 #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup 💙🥋” Demi posted on Tuesday.

Demi is a huge fan of the sport, and received her blue belt — the second of seven levels — last year.

“I’m so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!! I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since,” she posted in Aug. 2017.

Demi’s return to jiu-jitsu is one way the singer is easing back into her life after her overdose on July 24. She first broke her silence about the incident on Aug. 5, and said she’s working on healing.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she continued. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”