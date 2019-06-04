Dean McDermott Slams 'Coward' Internet 'Trolls' Criticizing Wife Tori Spelling's Bikini Photo

Image zoom

Dean McDermott has no time for social media trolls targeting his wife Tori Spelling.

The Slasher actor defended Spelling on Instagram Sunday after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was mocked by some commenters who criticized her bikini Instagram photo and accused her of “trying too hard to be relevant.”

Spelling, 46, shared a behind-the-scenes snap, which was captured in Vancouver, Canada, featuring costars Gabrielle Carteris, 58, and Jennie Garth, 47, standing beside an outdoor dinner table.

The stars are currently working on BH90210, a six-episode revival of their hit ‘90s drama that features the original stars as “heightened versions” of themselves who reunite for a 90210 reboot.

“Sunday Family Dinner… @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup,” the actress captioned the photo, which featured all three women in black bathing suits on what appears to be a building rooftop in the city.

While many of the comments praised the trio and expressed excitement for the new series, some were less than kind.

“I’m cringing,” one user wrote, with another agreeing, “Yea, the phrase ‘trying too hard to be relevant’ comes to mind.”

The exchange prompted McDermott, 52, to come to Spelling’s defense.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote.

Spelling did not engage with the trolls, but did respond to a fan who questioned why costar Shannen Doherty was not included in the photo.

“She isn’t here in Vancouver yet but we can’t wait til @theshando joins us! We miss her. Xoxo,” Spelling wrote.

Her husband’s comments are not the first time McDermott has come to Spelling’s defense; in January, he weighed in after an Instagram user accused the couple of letting their five children get overweight.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” he said. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

“As far as saying my children are overweight, well that’s just mean and uncalled for,” he said. “They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge.”

Then in March, McDermott shared a video defending Spelling from mom shamers after the star shared a slideshow of photos featuring her children eating Little Bites muffins.

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” McDermott said. “She posted about a snack, it’s a snack people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack.”

“She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”

BH90210, starring Spelling, Garth, Carteris, Doherty, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green, premieres Aug. 7 on Fox.